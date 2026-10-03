Who Is Fayyaz Premji? Pune Businessman Accused of Mumbai Mass Poisoning Plot- 50 Kg Rat Poison, 15,000 Capsules: Chargesheet Details

Mumbai Police have filed a 700-page charge sheet against 39-year-old Pune businessman Fayaz Premji in the Mazgaon court, accusing him of plotting to poison around 15,000 people during the Muharram procession. Police said Fayaz Premji, a BBA graduate who owns a paint manufacturing business in Pune, had allegedly prepared more than 15,000 poisonous capsules after buying over 50 kg of zinc phosphide, a substance commonly used as rat poison.

The alleged plan came to light after police personnel deployed during the June 26 procession noticed Fayaz Premji suspiciously handing out capsules to people. He was detained before he could distribute more. The charge sheet contains statements from more than 30 witnesses, while Fayaz Premji is currently lodged in Arthur Road Jail.

Fayaz Premji spent two weeks at a Dongri lodge preparing the capsules

According to the investigation, Fayaz Premji stayed at a lodge in Dongri for around two weeks before the procession. During this period, he allegedly purchased 30,000 empty capsules and prepared over 15,000 poisonous capsules inside his room. Police recovered 14,900 capsules during the raid.

The capsules were allegedly handed out as painkillers and immunity boosters. During interrogation, Fayaz Premji claimed he was distributing them to help people deal with the pain of mourning during Muharram. Police, however, allege that the capsules contained zinc phosphide.

Fayaz Premji allegedly targeted people during the Muharram procession

At least 10 people are believed to have consumed the capsules, according to police. So far, only two people have formally complained after developing symptoms of poisoning. Police suspect others may also have taken the capsules but received timely treatment at private hospitals.

One of those who fell ill was 26-year-old Salman Saeed, who was part of the procession. After consuming a capsule, he immediately began vomiting and feeling uneasy and was taken to hospital.

Fayaz Premji cited anger against members of his own community

Police said the suspected plot was driven by personal enmity. During interrogation, Fayaz Premji appeared very upset and alleged that some people from his own Shia community had made his life very difficult. According to the investigating officer, he said this anger led him to take the step.

The recovered capsules have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory for chemical analysis, with preliminary findings confirming the presence of zinc phosphide. Police said a supplementary charge sheet will be filed after the complete forensic report is received. The police action during the procession, meanwhile, prevented Fayaz Premji from distributing more capsules and helped avert what investigators describe as a potentially major incident.

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