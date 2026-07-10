Who Is IAS Divya Mittal? Viral For Touching An Elderly Man’s Feet, Know Her Mirzapur Story

An act of humility performed by IAS officer Divya Mittal has attracted admiration on social media following a video clip showing her touching the feet of an old man and praying for his blessings during her visit to Mirzapur. The 2013-batch IAS officer, who currently works as the Special Secretary in the Uttar Pradesh Revenue Department, had gone to Mirzapur to check the progress of Collectorate transfer scheme. However, what brought Divya into the limelight was not her professional conduct but her humility as a person.

Reportedly, before her official duties, Divya Mittal visited the sacred Vindhyachal Dham and paid her homage to Vindhyavasini temple. There she came across an elderly person who lived in the vicinity, bowed down to him with great reverence and asked about his health. The gesture caught on camera soon became viral and was said to reflect her simplicity and respectfulness.

Divya Mittal’s visit to Mirzapur recalls her period as District Magistrate

For many inhabitants, the visit of Divya Mittal was not only related to her duties. She worked as a District Magistrate of Mirzapur for almost 11 months, which people remember with warmth.

As per reports, during her period as DM, she headed the long-awaited project of supply of drinking water to Lahuriyadah village of Drummondganj block via pipe line. This place had been suffering from the water problem for years, and when drinking water was supplied to households due to installation of pipes through rocks, many villagers could hardly hold their back.

Work and public connect of Divya Mittal continue to inspire awe

Within just some time after the successful implementation of the water project, Divya Mittal was moved out of Mirzapur amidst charges of political interference which disappointed a lot of people there. However, despite having been moved from the district, her work continues to be remembered by people who have seen in her an administrator who has been a blend of efficient management and sensitivity.

Coming back to Mirzapur as the Special Secretary, she has been greeted warmly as people have stated that their love for their “daughter” hasn’t changed at all. This visit of hers along with the viral video of her respectful behavior with the old man has once again brought into focus her public connect which has already made Divya Mittal one of the most popular IAS officers of Uttar Pradesh. She is known for her excellent academic record, efficient administrative abilities, and humane nature.

Also Read: Be Expert Mothers First Before Chasing Careers’: UP Governor Anandiben Patel’s Message To Women