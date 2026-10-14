Who Is IAS Vikas Marmat? IIT Kanpur Graduate Who Cracked UPSC At 23 Now In Spotlight Over Pub Clash With Police

A video showing an altercation between police officers and a group at a Bengaluru pub is circulating widely on social media. At the centre of it is Vikas Marmat, an Andhra Pradesh cadre IAS officer, seen with some of his colleagues when police arrived unannounced.

Why The Police Were At The Pub?

Bengaluru police have been running a campaign in which pubs and bars across the city are being raided. Officers are looking into cases of alcohol being served to minors and other violations. During this drive, a team reached a pub late on October 10.

When Words Turned Heated

According to reports, an argument broke out between the police and several people at the venue, including Marmat and his companions. Marmat reportedly told the officers he was an IAS officer, but the argument continued. The video is said to show the officer and those with him verbally abusing the police.

🚨IAS officer Vikas Marmat has been booked by Bengaluru police for allegedly abusing and assaulting police personnel during a check at a pub. Check last 5 seconds of the video. 🤡 https://t.co/omSUaYwFB9 — Gems (@gemsofbabus_) October 13, 2026

Case Registered

Following the incident, a case has been filed against the IAS officer and his colleagues. The sections invoked and the exact nature of the complaint have not been detailed in the reports so far.

The Man Behind The Name

Vikas Marmat is originally from Rajasthan. He cleared the UPSC exam in 2019 and was allotted the Andhra Pradesh cadre. DoPT data lists him in the ST category with an all-India rank of 473.

From IIT Kanpur To JNU

According to his LinkedIn profile, Marmat studied Mechanical Engineering at IIT Kanpur. After his selection as an IAS officer, he completed an MA in Public Administration at JNU. He is described as an avid reader and writer who has authored a book, and he is active on social media.

A Career In Andhra Pradesh

Marmat currently serves as Project Director at the Kuppam Area Development Authority (KADA). Earlier, he worked as Assistant Collector and as Commissioner of the Nellore Municipality.

Silence From The Officer’s Side

As of now, Marmat has not issued any clarification on the incident. The video continues to spread online, and the incident is being discussed across Andhra Pradesh and the rest of the country.

What Happens Next

The coming days will show how the case moves forward. Attention will be on whether Marmat breaks his silence, how the Bengaluru police proceed with the case and whether the Andhra Pradesh government or the department that oversees IAS officers takes any step. Until the officer’s version and the police account are both on record, the questions raised by the video remain unanswered.

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