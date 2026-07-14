Who Is Inspector Vijay Kumar? How ₹6,000 in Facebook Earnings Led to His Suspension and a Departmental Probe

For years, Inspector Vijay Kumar has been the voice of the celebrated musical ensemble of Himachal Pradesh Police, Harmony of the Pines. But this week the decorated police officer was in the spotlight for an entirely different reason. Himachal Pradesh police has suspended Kumar on charges of earning money through personal music albums and monetisation of social media content without mandatory departmental approval.

The suspension has triggered much discussion, not just because of Kumar’s popularity but also because of one of the state’s most recognisable police faces, and a band which has represented India on international stages.

Who is Inspector Vijay Kumar?

Vijay Kumar has been the public face of Harmony of the Pines, the 30-member orchestra formed by the Himachal Pradesh Police in 1996, for years. Created to offer police personnel a musical avenue to relieve stress, the orchestra has blossomed into one of the most unique police cultural programs in the nation.

Kumar’s popularity soared manifold after the orchestra finished third in the television talent show Hunarbaaz in 2022. The feat brought the group to national limelight and led to performances in France, Italy, Canada, Singapore and Dubai.

Kumar has also built up a large digital following outside of the orchestra, with some 59,000 followers on his personal Facebook page and almost 89,000 on the orchestra’s official page.

Why has Vijay Kumar been suspended?

Police sources said the action is in connection with Kumar allegedly earning money from private musical projects and social media content without prior permission from the department, which is mandatory under government service conduct rules.

Revenue was generated from personal music albums and monetised online content, including about Rs 6,000 per month from Facebook, the authorities said. A departmental inquiry is now to determine whether these earnings violated service regulations and if any required permissions were deliberately ignored.

Kumar had received a show-cause notice from the office of Director General of Police Atul Verma before his suspension seeking details of his musical ventures, digital publications and approvals from the department. Kumar’s explanation was given on July 3, but officials were reportedly not satisfied with his reply, saying it lacked documentary proof.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Police Lines) Kamal Kishore is heading the inquiry and has been asked to submit his findings within three months.

What is Harmony of the Pines?

The Harmony of the Pines is much more than just a police band. It is almost three decades old and was established to enhance the mental well-being of police personnel through music and at the same time boost public engagement.

Over the years, it has become a cultural ambassador for the Himachal Pradesh Police. After Hunarbaaz, the orchestra got institutional backing and several opportunities to perform globally. The income generated from official performances shall be credited to the Police Welfare Fund.

What role did the police SOP play?

The suspension comes amid a more hardline approach to the online presence of police personnel as well. The Himachal Pradesh Police on December 9, 2025, issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) against its personnel making reels or videos in uniform that could undermine the dignity of the police force or breach service discipline.

Officials think Kumar crossed that line with his recent devotional (bhajan) video, where he appeared as both singer and performer, using his identity as a serving police officer and allegedly using his official profile for private commercial gain.