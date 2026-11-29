Jahnvi, the woman suspected of helping a rival gang track gangster Sunny Ritolia before the deadly shooting at Haryana’s Milan Dhaba, has emerged as a key figure in the police investigation. Investigators are probing whether she allegedly built a close relationship with Ritolia through social media, gained his trust and passed information about his movements to the rival Himanshu Bhau gang. Her alleged role has drawn further attention because she is reportedly the daughter of Babli Devi, popularly known as ‘Lady Don’ in Uttar Pradesh. According to the available details, Jahnvi had been in contact with Sunny Ritolia for around three to three-and-a-half months after reportedly connecting with him on Instagram. Police suspect that the relationship may have been part of a honey-trap operation designed to obtain information about the gangster’s whereabouts.

Jahnvi Allegedly Used Instagram To Gain Sunny Ritolia’s Trust

According to the investigation, Jahnvi allegedly came into contact with Ritolia through Instagram and gradually developed a close relationship with him. Over the following months, she is suspected of gaining his confidence and keeping track of his movements. Police are investigating allegations that she shared information about Ritolia’s location with the rival gang before the shooting at Milan Dhaba. Investigators suspect that the alleged honey trap was intended to help the Himanshu Bhau gang identify his whereabouts and plan the attack.

Jahnvi Reportedly Left India After Shootout

Another significant aspect of the investigation is Jahnvi’s reported departure from India following the shooting. According to the claims being examined by police, she had allegedly reached an arrangement with the Ritolia gang under which arrangements would be made for her to leave the country. Her reported escape is now being examined alongside the allegations surrounding her connection with the gangster and the information allegedly shared before the attack. The exact circumstances of her departure and her current whereabouts remain unclear.

CCTV Footage Shows Armed Men Entering Milan Dhaba

CCTV footage from Milan Dhaba has emerged as an important part of the investigation. The footage reportedly shows five armed men entering the establishment and opening fire on a group seated inside. A woman dressed in black is also seen leaving the premises. Investigators are examining whether the woman is Jahnvi and whether she had any role before, during or after the shooting. Her identity and involvement have not yet been independently established.

Who Is Jahnvi? Daughter Of ‘Lady Don’ Babli Devi

Jahnvi’s family background has added another dimension to the case. She is reportedly the daughter of Babli Devi, popularly known as ‘Lady Don’ in Uttar Pradesh. Babli Devi is described as a history-sheeter who allegedly came into contact with several notorious criminals in western Uttar Pradesh before forming her own gang. Her reported criminal record includes serious cases involving murder, robbery, kidnapping, extortion and alleged contract killings. Police had also announced a bounty on her. Jahnvi’s father, Vivek, alias Vicky Malik, was shot dead during a wedding ceremony in Baghpat in March this year. Jahnvi was reportedly married and lived in Panipat, Haryana, before separating from her husband. Police are now examining her background and alleged connections as part of the wider investigation into the Milan Dhaba shooting.

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