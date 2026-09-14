LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Who Is Kalyan Bainsla? ‘Kabaddi Player’ Named In Gurugram Hit-and-Run Case

Who Is Kalyan Bainsla? ‘Kabaddi Player’ Named In Gurugram Hit-and-Run Case

Bainsla has described himself on social media as an international kabaddi player and claimed links to the Indian rugby team.

Kalyan Bainsla, ‘Kabaddi Player’ has been named in FIR. (Source:Screengrab)
Kalyan Bainsla, ‘Kabaddi Player’ has been named in FIR. (Source:Screengrab)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Mon 2026-09-14 19:10 IST

A viral video showing a woman biker being hit by a car on Gurugram’s Golf Course Road has sparked widespread attention on social media. The incident has also brought Kalyan Bainsla into the spotlight, after he was named in connection with the case. Police have registered an FIR following the circulation of the video.

Who Is Kalyan Bainsla?

Kalyan Bainsla has described himself on Instagram as an “international kabaddi player” and has also claimed an association with the Indian rugby team. His social media profile further states that he won the Amateur Olympia India bodybuilding tournament. However, these claims have not been independently verified. Bainsla has come under public scrutiny after his name emerged in connection with the Golf Course Road incident. Details about his professional background have since drawn considerable interest online.

You Might Be Interested In

What Is the Golf Course Road Viral Accident?

The incident reportedly took place on Gurugram’s Golf Course Road and involved a woman riding a motorcycle and a car. A video of the incident subsequently surfaced on social media and quickly gained traction. The footage has prompted discussions about road safety and the circumstances surrounding the collision. As the video spread, questions were raised about what led to the accident and what happened immediately afterwards. However, footage circulating online may not necessarily provide the complete context of an incident.

Police Register FIR After Video Goes Viral

Following the emergence of the video, police registered an FIR in connection with the incident. The case is now subject to investigation, with authorities expected to examine the available video footage and other evidence. The police investigation will determine the circumstances surrounding the collision and establish responsibility based on evidence and witness accounts. Meanwhile, the viral footage continues to circulate widely, bringing renewed attention to the case and the identity of the man named in connection with it. As the investigation progresses, further details are expected to emerge regarding the incident and the allegations surrounding it.
Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s Ex-Manager Disha Salian Death Case Takes New Turn: Aaditya Thackeray, Rhea Chakraborty Named In CBI FIR

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Kalyan Bainsla? ‘Kabaddi Player’ Named In Gurugram Hit-and-Run Case
Tags: Golf Course Road viral accidentGurugram Golf Course Road accidentGurugram hit and run caseGurugram viral accidenthome-hero-pos-3Kalyan BainslaKalyan Bainsla InstagramKalyan Bainsla kabaddi playerKalyan Bainsla viral video

RELATED News

Husband-Wife Argument Turns Fatal: Varanasi Doctor Dies After Self-Injecting, Final Hours Raise Questions

‘He Swore On Quran, Promised To Marry Me After IPL Auction’: Who Is The Lucknow Woman Accusing Cricketer Mohammad’s Shami’s Brother Of Rape

Jaunpur Viral Video: Minor Girl ‘Molested’ By Elderly Tailor, Video Sparks Outrage; Cops Initiate Action

Woman Goes Missing After Four Years Of Marriage, Husband Shocked To Discovered About Her Female Partner

BJP’s Big Gamble in Jaipur Civic Polls Backfires? 8 Muslim Candidates, 4 Lose as Results Shock Party

LATEST NEWS

Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Rakhi Sawant’s PM Modi Remark, Takes Brutal Swipe: ‘Sit Down And Watch My Reels’

Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Final: Kranti Gaud Fined And Issued Demerit Point After Send-Off To Sri Lankan Opener

IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I: Varun Chakravarthy Ruled Out With Injury In Massive Blow To Team India

Arriving Whole: AICONSORTIUM’s Venutian and a Question India Has Waited to Ask

Who Was The Mystery Girl With Elvish Yadav At His Birthday Bash? Viral Videos Spark Curiosity

Who Is Kalyan Bainsla? ‘Kabaddi Player’ Named In Gurugram Hit-and-Run Case

Asaduddin Owaisi Questions India-Pakistan Cricket Ties After Mohsin Naqvi Trophy Row: ‘Why Are You Playing With Them?’

CTET 2026 New Exam Date Announced: Check When The Test Will Be Held

Bengaluru Metro Viral Video: Fresh Incident or Old Footage? Here’s The Truth

Who is Mohammed Kaif? Mohammed Shami’s Brother Booked in Rape Case in Lucknow | Career, Cricket And More

Who Is Kalyan Bainsla? ‘Kabaddi Player’ Named In Gurugram Hit-and-Run Case

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Kalyan Bainsla? ‘Kabaddi Player’ Named In Gurugram Hit-and-Run Case

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Kalyan Bainsla? ‘Kabaddi Player’ Named In Gurugram Hit-and-Run Case
Who Is Kalyan Bainsla? ‘Kabaddi Player’ Named In Gurugram Hit-and-Run Case
Who Is Kalyan Bainsla? ‘Kabaddi Player’ Named In Gurugram Hit-and-Run Case
Who Is Kalyan Bainsla? ‘Kabaddi Player’ Named In Gurugram Hit-and-Run Case
Who Is Kalyan Bainsla? ‘Kabaddi Player’ Named In Gurugram Hit-and-Run Case

QUICK LINKS