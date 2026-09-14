Who Is Kalyan Bainsla? ‘Kabaddi Player’ Named In Gurugram Hit-and-Run Case

A viral video showing a woman biker being hit by a car on Gurugram’s Golf Course Road has sparked widespread attention on social media. The incident has also brought Kalyan Bainsla into the spotlight, after he was named in connection with the case. Police have registered an FIR following the circulation of the video.

Who Is Kalyan Bainsla?

Kalyan Bainsla has described himself on Instagram as an “international kabaddi player” and has also claimed an association with the Indian rugby team. His social media profile further states that he won the Amateur Olympia India bodybuilding tournament. However, these claims have not been independently verified. Bainsla has come under public scrutiny after his name emerged in connection with the Golf Course Road incident. Details about his professional background have since drawn considerable interest online.

What Is the Golf Course Road Viral Accident?

The incident reportedly took place on Gurugram’s Golf Course Road and involved a woman riding a motorcycle and a car. A video of the incident subsequently surfaced on social media and quickly gained traction. The footage has prompted discussions about road safety and the circumstances surrounding the collision. As the video spread, questions were raised about what led to the accident and what happened immediately afterwards. However, footage circulating online may not necessarily provide the complete context of an incident.

Police Register FIR After Video Goes Viral

Following the emergence of the video, police registered an FIR in connection with the incident. The case is now subject to investigation, with authorities expected to examine the available video footage and other evidence. The police investigation will determine the circumstances surrounding the collision and establish responsibility based on evidence and witness accounts. Meanwhile, the viral footage continues to circulate widely, bringing renewed attention to the case and the identity of the man named in connection with it. As the investigation progresses, further details are expected to emerge regarding the incident and the allegations surrounding it.

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