Who Is Maulana Shamsul Huda Khan? Madrasa Teacher Whose Rs 53 Lakh Property ED Seized in UP – What Is the British Citizenship-Salary Case?

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached a residential plot worth Rs 53.46 lakh in Uttar Pradesh in a money laundering case involving Maulana Shamsul Huda Khan. The property is located in Khalilabad, Sant Kabir Nagar. It measures 189.75 square metres and is registered in Khan’s name, according to the ED.

The agency said the property was attached under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The action follows searches conducted in Sant Kabir Nagar on February 11, 2026. According to the ED, Khan acquired British citizenship in December 2013. The agency alleges that he continued to present himself as an Indian citizen even after losing Indian citizenship.

Salary And Pension Row

The case centres on Khan’s alleged continued receipt of government benefits after acquiring British citizenship. The ED said Khan continued to remain on the records as an assistant teacher at a government-aided madrasa in Mubarakpur, Azamgarh.

The agency said he remained listed as an employee between 2007 and 2017. It also alleged that his service during this period had not been verified. Despite this, Khan was granted voluntary retirement in 2017 and received pension benefits, the ED said.

The agency claimed that around Rs 53.46 lakh was paid to Khan by the Uttar Pradesh government towards salary, pension, GPF and other allowances. The ED has described this amount as “proceeds of crime” under the PMLA.

Who Is Maulana Shamsul Huda Khan?

According to the Times of India, Khan was a former assistant teacher at a government-recognised madrasa in Azamgarh. He reportedly moved to the UK in 2007 and obtained British citizenship in 2013.

After acquiring British citizenship, the ED alleges that he continued to receive government salary and other service benefits in India. The investigation also concerns documents and financial transactions linked to properties in Uttar Pradesh.

The ED has alleged that Khan continued using his surrendered Indian passport, PAN, Aadhaar and voter ID for property-related transactions after becoming a British citizen.

What Happened After He Returned To India?

Reportedly, he returned to India after some time and established a madrasa. He also formed two NGO in Sant Kabir Nagar. Now, investigators are also examining his financial dealings, foreign travel and funding networks.

The ED had earlier conducted searches at locations linked to him. Documents seized during those searches were later examined as part of the investigation.

The 2017 Voting Question

According to a report, Khan acquired British citizenship in 2013. However, he came to India from the UK in 2017 to cast his vote during the election. Then, some reports claimed that investigators were examining allegations that he concealed his foreign citizenship and continued to receive government benefits.

The broader case began with FIRs registered by the Uttar Pradesh Police over alleged cheating, forgery and related offences. The ED later initiated its money laundering investigation based on the underlying allegations.