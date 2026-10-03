LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Who Is Maulana Shamsul Huda Khan? Madrasa Teacher Whose Rs 53 Lakh Property ED Seized in UP – What Is the British Citizenship-Salary Case?

Who Is Maulana Shamsul Huda Khan? Madrasa Teacher Whose Rs 53 Lakh Property ED Seized in UP – What Is the British Citizenship-Salary Case?

A former UP madrasa teacher who became a British citizen in 2013 is under an ED probe over alleged salary, pension and property irregularities. Here is what the agency has alleged.

Maulana Shamsul Huda Khan (Photo: X)
Maulana Shamsul Huda Khan (Photo: X)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Sat 2026-10-03 21:59 IST

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached a residential plot worth Rs 53.46 lakh in Uttar Pradesh in a money laundering case involving Maulana Shamsul Huda Khan. The property is located in Khalilabad, Sant Kabir Nagar. It measures 189.75 square metres and is registered in Khan’s name, according to the ED.

The agency said the property was attached under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The action follows searches conducted in Sant Kabir Nagar on February 11, 2026. According to the ED, Khan acquired British citizenship in December 2013. The agency alleges that he continued to present himself as an Indian citizen even after losing Indian citizenship.

You Might Be Interested In

Salary And Pension Row

The case centres on Khan’s alleged continued receipt of government benefits after acquiring British citizenship. The ED said Khan continued to remain on the records as an assistant teacher at a government-aided madrasa in Mubarakpur, Azamgarh.

The agency said he remained listed as an employee between 2007 and 2017. It also alleged that his service during this period had not been verified. Despite this, Khan was granted voluntary retirement in 2017 and received pension benefits, the ED said.

The agency claimed that around Rs 53.46 lakh was paid to Khan by the Uttar Pradesh government towards salary, pension, GPF and other allowances. The ED has described this amount as “proceeds of crime” under the PMLA.

Who Is Maulana Shamsul Huda Khan?

According to the Times of India, Khan was a former assistant teacher at a government-recognised madrasa in Azamgarh. He reportedly moved to the UK in 2007 and obtained British citizenship in 2013.

After acquiring British citizenship, the ED alleges that he continued to receive government salary and other service benefits in India. The investigation also concerns documents and financial transactions linked to properties in Uttar Pradesh.

The ED has alleged that Khan continued using his surrendered Indian passport, PAN, Aadhaar and voter ID for property-related transactions after becoming a British citizen.

What Happened After He Returned To India?

Reportedly, he returned to India after some time and established a madrasa. He also formed two NGO in Sant Kabir Nagar. Now, investigators are also examining his financial dealings, foreign travel and funding networks. 

The ED had earlier conducted searches at locations linked to him. Documents seized during those searches were later examined as part of the investigation.

The 2017 Voting Question

According to a report, Khan acquired British citizenship in 2013. However, he came to India from the UK in 2017 to cast his vote during the election. Then, some reports claimed that investigators were examining allegations that he concealed his foreign citizenship and continued to receive government benefits. 

The broader case began with FIRs registered by the Uttar Pradesh Police over alleged cheating, forgery and related offences. The ED later initiated its money laundering investigation based on the underlying allegations.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Maulana Shamsul Huda Khan? Madrasa Teacher Whose Rs 53 Lakh Property ED Seized in UP – What Is the British Citizenship-Salary Case?
Tags: Enforcement Directoratehome-hero-pos-1

RELATED News

Who Was Mad Sandhu? Family, Love Life, Net Worth, Career, Films And More About The Influencer Shot Dead In Amritsar

LGBTQ Influencer Mad Sandhu Shot Dead In Amritsar: Two Men On Bike Fire At Makeup Artist, Viral Video Surfaces

WATCH: CNG Tank Explodes At Gujarat Pump During Refuelling, Car Blown Apart In Seconds, No Casualties Reported

Lizard In Food? Students Protest Over Hostel Meals At Odisha University, Ask ‘What Are We Eating?’, Police Deployed

Fight With Wife, Man Climbs Tower, Refuses To Come Down As Police And Crowd Appeal To Him To Descend Safely

LATEST NEWS

India vs Brazil: Hosts Lose 4-0 in Kolkata as Estevao, Pedro and Samuel Lino Score | Check IND vs BRA Highlights and Goals

Who Is Maulana Shamsul Huda Khan? Madrasa Teacher Whose Rs 53 Lakh Property ED Seized in UP – What Is the British Citizenship-Salary Case?

PM Narendra Modi Hails India’s Asian Games 2026 Gold Rush: Aman Sehrawat, Hockey Team, Cricket Team and Pranavi Sharath Urs Shine

Asian Games 2026: India Finishes With 85 Medals; Where Does This Tally Rank Among Their Record?

WATCH VIDEO: Mohammed Siraj Sends John Campbell’s Stumps Cartwheeling, Celebrates With Cristiano Ronaldo-Style ‘Siuuu’ | IND vs WI 3rd ODI

WATCH VIDEO: Gurpreet Sandhu Errors Hand Estevao, Pedro Goals to Brazil vs India at Salt Lake Stadium | IND 0-2 BRA

Rs 530 Crore Daily Loss! Is This Why Nayara Just Raised Petrol By Rs 5 And Diesel By Rs 3?

Surat Becomes ICA-GemLab’s First Base in the Indian Subcontinent

Bahrain GP 2026 Qualifying: Max Verstappen Takes Pole at Malaysia, Lewis Hamilton 2nd; Check Full Starting Grid

WATCH VIDEO: KL Rahul Smashes Blistering 129* vs West Indies, Powers India To 351/7 | IND vs WI 3rd ODI

Who Is Maulana Shamsul Huda Khan? Madrasa Teacher Whose Rs 53 Lakh Property ED Seized in UP – What Is the British Citizenship-Salary Case?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Maulana Shamsul Huda Khan? Madrasa Teacher Whose Rs 53 Lakh Property ED Seized in UP – What Is the British Citizenship-Salary Case?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Maulana Shamsul Huda Khan? Madrasa Teacher Whose Rs 53 Lakh Property ED Seized in UP – What Is the British Citizenship-Salary Case?
Who Is Maulana Shamsul Huda Khan? Madrasa Teacher Whose Rs 53 Lakh Property ED Seized in UP – What Is the British Citizenship-Salary Case?
Who Is Maulana Shamsul Huda Khan? Madrasa Teacher Whose Rs 53 Lakh Property ED Seized in UP – What Is the British Citizenship-Salary Case?
Who Is Maulana Shamsul Huda Khan? Madrasa Teacher Whose Rs 53 Lakh Property ED Seized in UP – What Is the British Citizenship-Salary Case?
Who Is Maulana Shamsul Huda Khan? Madrasa Teacher Whose Rs 53 Lakh Property ED Seized in UP – What Is the British Citizenship-Salary Case?

QUICK LINKS