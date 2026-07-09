LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Who Is Nana Patwari? MP Congress President’s Brother Detained By Indore Police In Drug Probe

Who Is Nana Patwari? MP Congress President’s Brother Detained By Indore Police In Drug Probe

MP Congress chief Jitu Patwari’s brother, Nana Patwari, detained by Indore Police in a drug racket probe. Party terms the sudden action a "political vendetta."

Who Is Nana Patwari? MP Congress President’s Brother Detained By Indore Police In Drug Probe

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Thu 2026-07-09 19:10 IST

Nana Patwari, the younger brother of Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee President Jitu Patwari, was detained by the Indore Police on Thursday for questioning in connection with an alleged drug racket. According to police sources, Nana Patwari’s name surfaced during the interrogation of two suspected drug peddlers who were arrested by the Rajendra Nagar police late on Wednesday night. Acting on information provided by the accused duo, law enforcement officials took Patwari into custody as part of an ongoing probe.  

Who is Nana Patwari?

Nana Patwari is the younger brother of MP Congress Chief Jitu Patwari. While the arrested drug peddlers claimed to have links with him, investigators are currently working to determine whether this connection is merely an acquaintance or if it points to a deeper involvement in the state’s illegal drug network

You Might Be Interested In

Sources indicate that Patwari’s name has surfaced in a drug-related context previously, prompting investigators to look into potential links with past cases. While the police have initiated questioning, they have not yet issued an official statement regarding the detention. Further legal action will depend entirely on the outcome of the ongoing investigation.

Congress Terms Action ‘Political Vendetta’

Hours after the detention, the Congress party strongly criticized the police action, calling it a politically motivated move. Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha raised concerns over the manner of the detention. He stated that Jitu Patwari had informed him that his younger brother was picked up by the Indore Police suddenly, without being cited for a specific offense or giving prior notice to the family.

“I learned from Jitu Patwari that the Indore Police suddenly detained his younger brother without citing any specific offense, and the family was not informed of his whereabouts. I urge the DGP, the Indore Police Commissioner, and the Divisional Commissioner not to establish a precedent that could lead to systemic trouble in the future,” Tankha said.

Echoing similar sentiments, former state minister Sajjan Singh Verma alleged that a conspiracy was being hatched against Jitu Patwari’s family. He urged Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to intervene and ensure impartiality. “Chief Minister Mohan Yadav ji, I urge you to please show magnanimity. Power comes and goes in politics. A conspiracy is being engineered against the family of Congress State President Jitu Patwari. You must certainly take cognisance of this matter and ensure fairness,” Verma stated.

Also Read: Delhi Weather Today: IMD Issues ‘Red Alert’ as Heavy Rain Batters; Check Noida, Gurgram Forecast, Traffic Routes

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Nana Patwari? MP Congress President’s Brother Detained By Indore Police In Drug Probe
Tags: Indore police drug racket probeJitu Patwari brother drug caseMP Congress chief brother arrestedNana Patwari detained Indore

RELATED News

3,035 Bihar Government Teachers To Lose Jobs Over Fake Degrees; 1,830 FIRs Registered

Bengaluru PE Trainer Accused Of Beating 12-Year-Old Student To Death; Parents Allege Police Shielding Teacher

Man Found Murdered At Maa Kamakhya Temple In Assam’s Guwahati

Why Has Maharashtra Made Marathi Mandatory For Taxi, Auto Drivers To Get A Licence?

Youth Stabs Mother’s Lover To Death On Public Road; Arrested After CCTV Goes Viral

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Nana Patwari? MP Congress President’s Brother Detained By Indore Police In Drug Probe

Bamboo-Based Biofuel is the Direction of India’s Green Future — Pasha Patel, Honoured with Prestigious Agriculture Leadership Award in New Delhi

Salman Yusuf Khan Reveals How He Fell 13 Feet While Flying a Kite With Son: ‘Very Clumsy Thing’

When 30 Relatives Arrive for a Puja — One Hyderabad Family on How HostMyGuest Saved the Night

As diners turn conscious about sustainability, Chuk Launches ‘Restaurants Who Care Club’

IND vs ENG 4th T20I: Sanju Samson Set For Return, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Miss Out? India Predicted Playing XI, Pitch Report And Weather Update

Ranjan Mahtani, Chairman, Epic Group: Building a Global Manufacturing Legacy Through Vision and Resilience

Who is Bingson John? 69-Year-Old Charles Sobhraj Fan Who Scammed Over 300 5-Star Hotels For Decades

Costlier Than iPhone: Why This BSNL Phone Needs Govt Approval To Buy | Price, Features & How It Works

Prince Narula Breaks Silence On Divorce Rumours With Yuvika Chaudhary: ‘People Misunderstood…’

Who Is Nana Patwari? MP Congress President’s Brother Detained By Indore Police In Drug Probe

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Nana Patwari? MP Congress President’s Brother Detained By Indore Police In Drug Probe

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Nana Patwari? MP Congress President’s Brother Detained By Indore Police In Drug Probe
Who Is Nana Patwari? MP Congress President’s Brother Detained By Indore Police In Drug Probe
Who Is Nana Patwari? MP Congress President’s Brother Detained By Indore Police In Drug Probe
Who Is Nana Patwari? MP Congress President’s Brother Detained By Indore Police In Drug Probe

QUICK LINKS