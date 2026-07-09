Who Is Nana Patwari? MP Congress President’s Brother Detained By Indore Police In Drug Probe

Nana Patwari, the younger brother of Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee President Jitu Patwari, was detained by the Indore Police on Thursday for questioning in connection with an alleged drug racket. According to police sources, Nana Patwari’s name surfaced during the interrogation of two suspected drug peddlers who were arrested by the Rajendra Nagar police late on Wednesday night. Acting on information provided by the accused duo, law enforcement officials took Patwari into custody as part of an ongoing probe.

Who is Nana Patwari?

Nana Patwari is the younger brother of MP Congress Chief Jitu Patwari. While the arrested drug peddlers claimed to have links with him, investigators are currently working to determine whether this connection is merely an acquaintance or if it points to a deeper involvement in the state’s illegal drug network

Sources indicate that Patwari’s name has surfaced in a drug-related context previously, prompting investigators to look into potential links with past cases. While the police have initiated questioning, they have not yet issued an official statement regarding the detention. Further legal action will depend entirely on the outcome of the ongoing investigation.

Congress Terms Action ‘Political Vendetta’

Hours after the detention, the Congress party strongly criticized the police action, calling it a politically motivated move. Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha raised concerns over the manner of the detention. He stated that Jitu Patwari had informed him that his younger brother was picked up by the Indore Police suddenly, without being cited for a specific offense or giving prior notice to the family.

“I learned from Jitu Patwari that the Indore Police suddenly detained his younger brother without citing any specific offense, and the family was not informed of his whereabouts. I urge the DGP, the Indore Police Commissioner, and the Divisional Commissioner not to establish a precedent that could lead to systemic trouble in the future,” Tankha said.

Echoing similar sentiments, former state minister Sajjan Singh Verma alleged that a conspiracy was being hatched against Jitu Patwari’s family. He urged Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to intervene and ensure impartiality. “Chief Minister Mohan Yadav ji, I urge you to please show magnanimity. Power comes and goes in politics. A conspiracy is being engineered against the family of Congress State President Jitu Patwari. You must certainly take cognisance of this matter and ensure fairness,” Verma stated.

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