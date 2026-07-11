LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Who Is Narottam Mishra? BJP Veteran’s Datia Bypoll Ticket Denial Sparks Protests And Highway Blockade

Who Is Narottam Mishra? BJP Veteran’s Datia Bypoll Ticket Denial Sparks Protests And Highway Blockade

Who is Narottam Mishra? The former MP Home Minister is at the centre of a political storm after the BJP denied him a Datia bypoll ticket, sparking protests.

Narottam Mishra's supporters b;locked road after the party denied him a ticket (Image: ANI, file photo)
Narottam Mishra's supporters b;locked road after the party denied him a ticket (Image: ANI, file photo)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Sat 2026-07-11 16:42 IST

The supporters of senior BJP member and former Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra have taken to streets following the rejection of his candidature for the by-poll for Datia Assembly, selecting Ashutosh Tiwari in his place. The move has resulted in massive resentment amongst supporters from Datia, who have protested by blocking a national highway and have asked the BJP to change their mind. This controversy has once again brought into limelight Narottam Mishra, an experienced BJP member who has also been the representative of Datia and Dabra.

Reportedly, the BJP announced Tiwari’s candidature on Friday for the Datia bypoll, which was necessitated after Congress MLA Rajendra Bharti was disqualified following his conviction in a cheating case. Mishra, who had reportedly expected the nomination and had even purchased a nomination form, was left out, disappointing his supporters.

You Might Be Interested In

Narottam Mishra built a long political career before losing the 2023 election

Narottam Mishra, born on April 15, 1960, served as Madhya Pradesh’s Minister for Home Affairs, Law and Legislative Affairs, Prisons and Parliamentary Affairs. A senior BJP leader, he represented the Datia Assembly constituency, winning it three consecutive times. Before that, he also represented Dabra three times.

He holds an M.A. and a Ph.D. from Jiwaji University, Gwalior, earned in 1998. His political journey began early, serving as Secretary of Jiwaji University’s Students’ Union in 1977-78 and later as a member of the State Executive Body of the MP Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha from 1978 to 1980. However, Narottam Mishra lost the 2023 Assembly election to Congress candidate Rajendra Bharti by more than 7,500 votes.

Narottam Mishra supporters hit the streets after BJP denied him the Datia ticket

As per reports, the Datia bypoll was announced after a Delhi court sentenced Bharti to three years in prison in a cheating case in April, leading to his disqualification as an MLA. Though Bharti was later granted bail, the Election Commission scheduled the bypoll, with polling on July 30 and counting on August 3.

After the BJP denied Narottam Mishra a ticket, more than 3,000 supporters blocked NH-44 for nearly 12 hours. One supporter declared they would not end the protest unless “Narottam Dada” was given the ticket and said they were ready to quit the BJP over the issue.

Narottam Mishra row turns violent as police face stone-pelting

Datia Collector Swapnil Wankhede said protesters ignored repeated appeals to clear the highway and allegedly pelted stones at police, forcing security personnel to fire teargas shells. He said the Datia SP, senior officers and police personnel were injured, while police and private vehicles were also damaged.

Report say that, Datia SP Mayur Khandelwal said over 3,000 protesters disrupted law and order, attempted to shut markets and continued the blockade for nearly 12 hours. More than six police personnel were injured in the violence. “We tried to pacify them, citing the enforcement of the model code of conduct in the town. However, after they refused to back down and pelted stones, cops fired teargas shells to control the situation,” he said. Several protesters were arrested and warned of strict action if violence continued. Following the unrest, several BJP office-bearers, including the district unit president and local corporators, reportedly resigned in protest.

Also Read: NPPA Fixes Prices Of 39 New Medicines For Diabetes, BP, HIV And Heart Disease: Check Full List Here    

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Narottam Mishra? BJP Veteran’s Datia Bypoll Ticket Denial Sparks Protests And Highway Blockade
Tags: home-hero-pos-9madhya pradesh

RELATED News

PWD Worker Dies After Kali Temple Dome Collapses During Demolition In UP, Video Surfaces

After Yuvraj Mehta, Another Noida Engineer Falls Victim to Official Apathy, Dies After Falling Into Drain

Hyderabad Couple Missing After Switzerland Trip: Did They Disappear With Rs 50 Crore From Investors?

Odisha: Robbers Uproot Atm Machine Using Thar, Throw It Away After Taking Out Money | Watch

Telangana: Out on Bail, POCSO Accused Kills Six, Including Teen and His Own Family — How It All Unfolded

LATEST NEWS

Why Is PM Modi Still Wearing A 30-Year-Old Muffler Gifted In New Zealand?

Creators Summit – SIBA 2026 Puts Gujarat’s Digital Creators in the Spotlight

Satluj OTT Ban To Continue? Centre Panel Reportedly Recommends Blocking Diljit Dosanjh’s Film Over National Security Concerns

PM Narendra Modi’s New Zealand Visit Brings Big Boost to Indian Football; Blue Tigers to Tour Auckland, Christchurch

15 Indians Dead After Boat Capsizes Near Phu Quoc Island In Vietnam; Indian Embassy Sets Up Helplines

PM Narendra Modi’s New Zealand Visit Brings Big Boost to Indian Football; Blue Tigers to Tour Auckland, Christchurch

Who Is Narottam Mishra? BJP Veteran’s Datia Bypoll Ticket Denial Sparks Protests And Highway Blockade

Pandya Store Actor Rohit Chandel Arrested Under POCSO For Allegedly Stalking And Assaulting 16-Year-Old Girl

SMS Alert Brings Tears of Joy as Mukh Mantri Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojana Reaches Women Across Punjab

Has Iran Admitted It ‘Made a Mistake’ After Strait Of Hormuz Ship Attacks? Here’s What Reports Say

Who Is Narottam Mishra? BJP Veteran’s Datia Bypoll Ticket Denial Sparks Protests And Highway Blockade

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Narottam Mishra? BJP Veteran’s Datia Bypoll Ticket Denial Sparks Protests And Highway Blockade

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Narottam Mishra? BJP Veteran’s Datia Bypoll Ticket Denial Sparks Protests And Highway Blockade
Who Is Narottam Mishra? BJP Veteran’s Datia Bypoll Ticket Denial Sparks Protests And Highway Blockade
Who Is Narottam Mishra? BJP Veteran’s Datia Bypoll Ticket Denial Sparks Protests And Highway Blockade
Who Is Narottam Mishra? BJP Veteran’s Datia Bypoll Ticket Denial Sparks Protests And Highway Blockade

QUICK LINKS