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Home > Regionals News > Who Is Neeraj Kumar Sinha? BJP’s New Bankipur Candidate Replaces Abhishek Kumar Sinha To Take On Prashant Kishor

Who Is Neeraj Kumar Sinha? BJP’s New Bankipur Candidate Replaces Abhishek Kumar Sinha To Take On Prashant Kishor

The BJP has replaced its Bankipur bypoll candidate, naming 32-year-old Neeraj Kumar Sinha to contest against Prashant Kishor after Abhishek Kumar Sinha withdrew from the race.

Neeraj Kumar Sinha named candidate for Bankipur Assembly bypoll (Image: X/ANI)
Neeraj Kumar Sinha named candidate for Bankipur Assembly bypoll (Image: X/ANI)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Fri 2026-07-10 21:10 IST

The BJP has changed its candidate for the high-profile Bankipur Assembly bypoll in Bihar, replacing Abhishek Kumar Sinha with 32-year-old party leader Neeraj Kumar Sinha, who will now take on Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor. The decision came just a day after Abhishek Kumar Sinha filed his nomination papers and then withdrew from the contest, citing personal reasons. Apart from Prashant Kishor, the bypoll will also see RJD’s Rekha Kumari in the fray for the prestigious seat that fell vacant after BJP national president Nitin Nabin resigned as MLA.

As per reports, the BJP announced Neeraj Kumar Sinha as its new nominee through an official press release after accepting Abhishek Kumar Sinha’s withdrawal. Polling will be held on July 30, votes will be counted on August 3, and July 13 is the last date for filing nominations.

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Neeraj Kumar Sinha has risen through BJP’s organisational ranks

At 32, Neeraj Kumar Sinha is considered one of the BJP’s young organisational faces in Bankipur. He has been associated with the party since 2006 and has worked at different levels of the organisation over the years.

Reports say that his political journey includes serving as a booth president, Mandal general secretary, BJYM district vice-president, district president of the BJP Yuva Morcha, and Mandal president on two occasions. He currently heads the Narendra Bharti Mandal in Bankipur.

Neeraj Kumar Sinha carries forward a family legacy in BJP

Neeraj Kumar Sinha’s political roots also have a family connection. As per reports, his uncle, Narendra Bharti, was a dedicated BJP worker from the Jan Sangh era until his death in 1984. The Mandal was later named after him, and Neeraj now serves as its president, continuing the family’s association with the party.

His biggest electoral challenge now will be against Prashant Kishor, the election strategist-turned-politician who is contesting the Bankipur bypoll, while RJD’s Rekha Kumari is also in the race.

Abhishek Kumar Sinha withdrew a day after filing nomination

Reports say that while explaining his sudden decision, Abhishek Kumar Sinha said, “The BJP had made me the NDA candidate for the bypoll to the Bankipur assembly seat. I express my gratitude to the central and state leadership. However, due to family reasons, I am unable to contest the bypoll.”

He added that he had informed Bihar BJP president Sanjay Saraogi about his decision. With Neeraj Kumar Sinha now entering the contest, the BJP has handed the young party leader the responsibility of defending one of its key seats against Prashant Kishor in what is expected to be one of Bihar’s closely watched bypoll battles.

Also Read: Be Expert Mothers First Before Chasing Careers’: UP Governor Anandiben Patel’s Message To Women    

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Who Is Neeraj Kumar Sinha? BJP’s New Bankipur Candidate Replaces Abhishek Kumar Sinha To Take On Prashant Kishor
Who Is Neeraj Kumar Sinha? BJP’s New Bankipur Candidate Replaces Abhishek Kumar Sinha To Take On Prashant Kishor
Who Is Neeraj Kumar Sinha? BJP’s New Bankipur Candidate Replaces Abhishek Kumar Sinha To Take On Prashant Kishor
Who Is Neeraj Kumar Sinha? BJP’s New Bankipur Candidate Replaces Abhishek Kumar Sinha To Take On Prashant Kishor

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