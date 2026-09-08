Who Is Priya Singh Vats? New Spokesperson of Tej Pratap Yadav’s JJD, Her Political Journey and Links Explained

Tej Pratap Yadav, who heads Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD), has made a crucial appointment in his organisation. He has appointed Priya Singh Vats as the new National Spokesperson of the party. Tej Pratap Yadav made the appointment announcement in an X post.

Tej Pratap Yadav also wished Priya Singh Vats a fruitful term. He said that her knowledge and communication skills would enable the party to connect with more people. This move comes at a time when the party is working to consolidate its organisational base in Bihar.

Tej Pratap Yadav Praises Priya Singh Vats

Tej Pratap Yadav highlighted Priya Singh Vats’ organisational experience and commitment to the party’s policies. In his message, he wrote, “Janshakti Janata Dal has unanimously decided to appoint Priya Singh Vats as the National Spokesperson of Janshakti Janata Dal, given your organizational experience, eloquence, and commitment to the party’s policies.”

He added, “We are confident that your appointment will give the party new energy and direction.”

Tej Pratap also urged her to carry out the new responsibility with honesty and dedication. He further said, “You will discharge this important responsibility with complete loyalty, honesty, and dedication. Heartiest wishes for a successful and bright tenure.”

Priya Singh Vats Takes an Outspoken Political Stand

Priya Singh Vats has already been vocal on political issues. Following her appointment, she has spoken in support of Tej Pratap Yadav. She has also rejected allegations made by political opponents against him. She described such claims as part of a deliberate conspiracy. Her political statements have previously attracted attention in Bihar. She had once spoken about defeating Prashant Kishore’s party in Bankipur. At that time, Priya was associated with the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) as its state spokesperson.

Priya Singh Vats’ Role in Social Justice Issues

Priya Singh Vats has also been active on social issues. She has raised her voice over cases involving alleged injustice and violence. She has advocated for the families connected with the alleged encounter of Bharat Bhushan Tiwari in Bhojpur. She has also spoken about the murder of Bunty Yadav in Patna.

After Bharat Bhushan Tiwari’s death, Priya visited his ancestral village, Bilauti. She met his family and assured them of possible support. Her activities have not been limited to politics. She has also been associated with digital content and art creation.

Who Is Priya Singh Vats?

Priya Singh Vats has had a varied political journey. She is now the national spokesperson of Janshakti Janata Dal. She also holds the position of women’s state vice president in the Shri Rajput Karni Sena. Before joining JJD, she served as the state spokesperson of the Vikassheel Insaan Party. Her public appearances have also included political leaders from different parties. Pictures of Priya with RJD leaders, Tejashwi Yadav, Congress leaders and former minister Shyam Rajak have also surfaced.

Priya Singh Vats’ Political Journey

Her political associations indicate that she has been active across different political circles in Bihar. Her new role in JJD gives her a larger platform to put forward the party’s views. As national spokesperson, she is expected to communicate the party’s position on political and public issues. For Tej Pratap Yadav, the appointment is also an attempt to strengthen the party’s voice and organisational reach.

With Priya Singh Vats now taking up the national spokesperson’s role, her political statements and public appearances are likely to draw greater attention in Bihar politics.