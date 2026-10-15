Who Is Rashmi Dubey? Pic of Shiva Sharma Death Case Accused Shraddha’s Sister From Nepal Surfaces-Why Did She Quit Bank Job?

A black SUV left near the Nepal border, a CCTV clip from a bus station across it, and now a sister few people had heard of before this week: the hunt for the accused in the Shiva Sharma death case is moving deeper into Nepal, and Rashmi Dubey has become a central name in it.

A Fall From the Fourth Floor

The case began on October 9, when Shiva Sharma, a 28-year-old Lucknow restaurant owner, died after falling from the fourth floor of Awadh Green Apartments in the city’s Hazratganj area. According to police sources, he had been in a relationship with model and social media influencer Shraddha Dubey for about four months, and the two had been living together.

At first the incident was seen as accidental. That changed when his family alleged that he had been assaulted and tortured before being thrown from the building.

A Mother’s Complaint

Sharma’s mother, Ranjana Sharma, filed an FIR accusing Shraddha, her sister Rashmi, their driver Adil and others of murder. The family alleges that Shraddha pushed him from the building. Investigators are examining the claim, which has not been established in court. Hazratganj police station in-charge Vikram Singh said teams had been deployed to trace the accused and arrest them soon.

Lucknow Police have announced a reward of Rs 25,000 each for information leading to the arrest of the three named accused.

The Trail to the Border

Three teams from the Lucknow Police Crime Branch and Hazratganj police station, made up of an inspector, six sub-inspectors and 16 personnel, have been searching for the group. Police said that when one team reached Sitapur, Shraddha had already left. Her location was then traced to Lakhimpur, but she was not found there either.

Investigators believe she then travelled to Rupaidiha, a regulated transit point on the India-Nepal border in Bahraich district, with her sister Rashmi and a friend, Adil. Her black Mahindra Scorpio-N, registered in her name, was found abandoned in a private parking area about a kilometre from the border.

The trio allegedly crossed on foot and reached Mahim Nagar in Nepal. CCTV footage reportedly shows the three crossing a road and entering a bus station. Police believe they spent the night there and left by bus the next morning, before the police team arrived.

उत्तर प्रदेश- यह तस्वीर नेपाल के एक बस स्टैंड की बतायी जा रही है. इस तस्वीर में ब्लैक कास्ट्यूम में श्रद्धा दुबे, उसकी बहिन रश्मि और दोस्त आदिल दिख रहे है. यह तस्वीर सीसीटीवी कैमरे के बताई जा रही है. लोकेशन महीमनगर बस स्टैंड है. इस तस्वीर के आने के बाद श्रद्धा दुबे अपनी बेगुनाही के वीडियो पोस्ट कर रही है. कल शाम से अब तक दो बीडियो सामने आ चुके है. मॉडल श्रद्धा दुबे समेत इस तस्वीर में दिख रहे 3 लोग यूपी पुलिस के 25-25 हजार के वान्टेड है. श्रद्धा पर अपने बॉयफ्रैंड कैफे कारोबारी शिवा शर्मा की हत्या का आरोप है. श्रद्धा शिवा के साथ ही लिवइन में रहती थी. श्रद्धा के ऊपर आरोप है कि ब्यूरोक्रेसी में अपनी तगड़ी पहुंच की वजह से वह शिवा को ब्लैकमेल कर रही थी. ऑडियो और चेट में “संजय सर” नाम का जिक्र है. — Narendra Pratap (@hindipatrakar) October 15, 2026

Who Is Rashmi Dubey?

Rashmi is Shraddha’s sister and is also absconding. According to details that have emerged during the investigation, she previously worked at a private bank. She later became interested in social media influencing after seeing her sister’s growing popularity, reels and large following.

That answers the question in the headline only in part. The reports describe her move from banking to social media as following her sister’s rise, but no reason for leaving the job has been officially stated. Rashmi has not commented on it, and police have not said it has any bearing on the case.

She has since become more active online. Her Instagram account reportedly carries videos of her dressing up and attending late-night parties. These are descriptions from reports about her online presence and have no confirmed link to the investigation.

Videos From Nepal, Questions at Home

While police search for the sisters, two videos of Shraddha have surfaced from Nepal. In a 1-minute-15-second clip, she says she is not missing and wants to appear before the police and record her statement. She denies that Sharma was murdered and claims he died by suicide. She also objects to attempts to link her to politicians and senior officials based on Instagram connections. Her claims have not been independently verified.

Police suspect she is getting information about the investigation and their movements. Sources say screenshots about the reward and other developments may have been sent to her. Investigators are trying to identify who is passing on this information, and action may follow if anyone’s involvement is established.

An audio clip purportedly of a phone argument between Shraddha and Sharma has also circulated on social media. Its authenticity has not been verified, and Lucknow Police have not commented on it.

Shraddha’s stepmother declined to speak to reporters at the family’s ancestral house in Rae Bareli district. She said Shraddha had not been in touch with the family for the past few years.

Sitting in a hotel making videos while @lkopolice still can’t locate her. Witnesses to her stories with high-profile men — now she “knows no one.” Shiva had multiple injuries on his body, yet she insists it was suicide. Threats were constant and the evidence is public. Playing the woman card won’t erase the facts. #ShraddhaDubey #JusticeForShiva — Mayank Burmee (@BurmeeM) October 15, 2026

The Hunt Continues

For now, two sisters and a third accused are somewhere across the border, a video has put Shraddha’s version of events in the public eye, and the police are trying to work out who is helping them stay ahead of the search. Whether Shraddha makes good on her word to face investigators, or the Nepal trail leads to an arrest first, will decide how quickly the family’s allegations are tested.

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