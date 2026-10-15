LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Who Is Rashmi Dubey? Pic of Shiva Sharma Death Case Accused Shraddha’s Sister From Nepal Surfaces-Why Did She Quit Bank Job?

Who Is Rashmi Dubey? Pic of Shiva Sharma Death Case Accused Shraddha’s Sister From Nepal Surfaces-Why Did She Quit Bank Job?

Lucknow police are searching Nepal for Shraddha Dubey, her sister Rashmi and another accused in Shiva Sharma’s death case, as CCTV footage, an abandoned SUV and videos emerge.

Who Is Rashmi Dubey? Pic of Shiva Sharma Death Case Accused Shraddha’s Sister From Nepal Surfaces. (Image Credit: X)
Who Is Rashmi Dubey? Pic of Shiva Sharma Death Case Accused Shraddha’s Sister From Nepal Surfaces. (Image Credit: X)

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Thu 2026-10-15 14:39 IST

A black SUV left near the Nepal border, a CCTV clip from a bus station across it, and now a sister few people had heard of before this week: the hunt for the accused in the Shiva Sharma death case is moving deeper into Nepal, and Rashmi Dubey has become a central name in it.

A Fall From the Fourth Floor

The case began on October 9, when Shiva Sharma, a 28-year-old Lucknow restaurant owner, died after falling from the fourth floor of Awadh Green Apartments in the city’s Hazratganj area. According to police sources, he had been in a relationship with model and social media influencer Shraddha Dubey for about four months, and the two had been living together.

You Might Be Interested In

At first the incident was seen as accidental. That changed when his family alleged that he had been assaulted and tortured before being thrown from the building.

A Mother’s Complaint

Sharma’s mother, Ranjana Sharma, filed an FIR accusing Shraddha, her sister Rashmi, their driver Adil and others of murder. The family alleges that Shraddha pushed him from the building. Investigators are examining the claim, which has not been established in court. Hazratganj police station in-charge Vikram Singh said teams had been deployed to trace the accused and arrest them soon.

Lucknow Police have announced a reward of Rs 25,000 each for information leading to the arrest of the three named accused.

The Trail to the Border

Three teams from the Lucknow Police Crime Branch and Hazratganj police station, made up of an inspector, six sub-inspectors and 16 personnel, have been searching for the group. Police said that when one team reached Sitapur, Shraddha had already left. Her location was then traced to Lakhimpur, but she was not found there either.

Investigators believe she then travelled to Rupaidiha, a regulated transit point on the India-Nepal border in Bahraich district, with her sister Rashmi and a friend, Adil. Her black Mahindra Scorpio-N, registered in her name, was found abandoned in a private parking area about a kilometre from the border.

The trio allegedly crossed on foot and reached Mahim Nagar in Nepal. CCTV footage reportedly shows the three crossing a road and entering a bus station. Police believe they spent the night there and left by bus the next morning, before the police team arrived.

Who Is Rashmi Dubey?

Rashmi is Shraddha’s sister and is also absconding. According to details that have emerged during the investigation, she previously worked at a private bank. She later became interested in social media influencing after seeing her sister’s growing popularity, reels and large following.

That answers the question in the headline only in part. The reports describe her move from banking to social media as following her sister’s rise, but no reason for leaving the job has been officially stated. Rashmi has not commented on it, and police have not said it has any bearing on the case.

She has since become more active online. Her Instagram account reportedly carries videos of her dressing up and attending late-night parties. These are descriptions from reports about her online presence and have no confirmed link to the investigation.

Videos From Nepal, Questions at Home

While police search for the sisters, two videos of Shraddha have surfaced from Nepal. In a 1-minute-15-second clip, she says she is not missing and wants to appear before the police and record her statement. She denies that Sharma was murdered and claims he died by suicide. She also objects to attempts to link her to politicians and senior officials based on Instagram connections. Her claims have not been independently verified.

Police suspect she is getting information about the investigation and their movements. Sources say screenshots about the reward and other developments may have been sent to her. Investigators are trying to identify who is passing on this information, and action may follow if anyone’s involvement is established.

An audio clip purportedly of a phone argument between Shraddha and Sharma has also circulated on social media. Its authenticity has not been verified, and Lucknow Police have not commented on it.

Shraddha’s stepmother declined to speak to reporters at the family’s ancestral house in Rae Bareli district. She said Shraddha had not been in touch with the family for the past few years.

The Hunt Continues

For now, two sisters and a third accused are somewhere across the border, a video has put Shraddha’s version of events in the public eye, and the police are trying to work out who is helping them stay ahead of the search. Whether Shraddha makes good on her word to face investigators, or the Nepal trail leads to an arrest first, will decide how quickly the family’s allegations are tested.

Also Read: Caught On Cam: Girls, Young Man Assault Woman In Indore Over Alleged Molestation, Viral Video Triggers Police Probe

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Rashmi Dubey? Pic of Shiva Sharma Death Case Accused Shraddha’s Sister From Nepal Surfaces-Why Did She Quit Bank Job?

RELATED News

Watch Video: Former IAS Divya Mittal Launches Her Political Party – Know Its Name and Why She Chose Mirzapur for UP Elections 2027 Debut

IITian Baba Abhay Singh Dead? Here’s What Hisar Police Said On His Death Claim

Watch: Massive Controversy As Ex-BJP MLA Showered With Rs 500 and 200 Notes; Dances ‘Mai Hoon Don’ While Farmers Face Drought, Debt In Maharashtra

Big Reservation News: ‘Change Religion, Lose Reservation?’ What SC Ruled on Hindu-to-Islam Conversion and Backward Class Quota- Possible Changes

Wife Serves Husband Potato Curry For Dinner, He Gets Angry And Repetedly Attacks Her On Head With Stone; Children Find Mother Unconscious – Full Story

LATEST NEWS

Tamil Nadu Power Cut On October 16: TANGEDCO Announces 9 AM–5 PM Shutdown In Multiple Districts | Check Affected Areas List

Robot ‘Gropes’ 16-Year-Old Girl From Behind In Germany, Touches Buttocks, Makes Inappropriate Actions Against Her; Police Seize Device

‘Can Hindus Eat Beef?’: Dhruv Rathee Faces 2 Defamation Cases, Delhi Court Summons Pasted At Gurugram Home

Former India Spin Great Questions Team’s Decision To Drop Kuldeep Yadav Against West Indies | IND vs WI

Vinícius Júnior Suspended For Four Matches After Villarreal Red Card, To Miss El Clásico Against Barcelona

Rajpal Yadav Cheque Bounce Case: Supreme Court Orders Mediation After Rs 2 Crore Deposit, Allows Passport Release

WATCH VIDEO: One After Another, Three Bikers Skid On Kolkata’s Rainbow Flyover — What Happened?

WATCH VIDEO: Babar Azam Turns ‘Baadshah’ As UAE Based Franchise Use Shah Rukh Khan’s Iconic Song For Birthday Edit

World Championship Of Legends 2026 Semi-Finals: Venues, Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know

73,00,000 kg of Pakistan-Origin Rock Salt imported Illegally Seized, DRI Busts Massive Smuggling Racket

Who Is Rashmi Dubey? Pic of Shiva Sharma Death Case Accused Shraddha’s Sister From Nepal Surfaces-Why Did She Quit Bank Job?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Rashmi Dubey? Pic of Shiva Sharma Death Case Accused Shraddha’s Sister From Nepal Surfaces-Why Did She Quit Bank Job?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Rashmi Dubey? Pic of Shiva Sharma Death Case Accused Shraddha’s Sister From Nepal Surfaces-Why Did She Quit Bank Job?
Who Is Rashmi Dubey? Pic of Shiva Sharma Death Case Accused Shraddha’s Sister From Nepal Surfaces-Why Did She Quit Bank Job?
Who Is Rashmi Dubey? Pic of Shiva Sharma Death Case Accused Shraddha’s Sister From Nepal Surfaces-Why Did She Quit Bank Job?
Who Is Rashmi Dubey? Pic of Shiva Sharma Death Case Accused Shraddha’s Sister From Nepal Surfaces-Why Did She Quit Bank Job?
Who Is Rashmi Dubey? Pic of Shiva Sharma Death Case Accused Shraddha’s Sister From Nepal Surfaces-Why Did She Quit Bank Job?

QUICK LINKS