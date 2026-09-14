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Home > Regionals News > Who Is Sanchita Pradhan Dey? Mamata Picks Teacher Linked To Recruitment Scam For Nandigram Bypoll

Who Is Sanchita Pradhan Dey? Mamata Picks Teacher Linked To Recruitment Scam For Nandigram Bypoll

Dey, a teacher who previously lost her job amid the cancellation of 26,000 teaching appointments, is the TMC’s Nandigram bypoll candidate.

Dey is a teacher by profession.
Dey is a teacher by profession.

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Mon 2026-09-14 22:50 IST

Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee has named Sanchita Pradhan Dey as the party’s candidate for the upcoming Nandigram Assembly bypoll in West Bengal. The decision comes after Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari vacated the Nandigram seat, setting the stage for another electoral contest between the BJP and TMC. The bypoll is significant as it is expected to be the second round of the political battle between the two parties following the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections.

Who Is Sanchita Pradhan Dey?

Sanchita Pradhan Dey is a teacher at Boyal Primary School in Nandigram. Her selection has drawn attention because of her personal connection to the controversial teachers’ recruitment case in West Bengal. Dey had lost her teaching job after the appointments of around 26,000 teachers were cancelled in connection with the alleged recruitment scam. She was later reinstated following an order of the Supreme Court. Her background as a teacher and her connection to Nandigram could now become important factors as she takes on the BJP in the bypoll.

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Nandigram Bypoll in October

By-elections in Nandigram and Rejinagar are scheduled for the first week of October. The contests will provide another opportunity for the BJP and TMC to test their political strength in the state after the 2026 Assembly elections. The TMC officially announced Dey as its Nandigram candidate along with Rabiul Alam Chowdhury for Rejinagar. The party said the candidates would carry forward the hopes and aspirations of the people with “strength and determination.”

Why Did Suvendu Adhikari Vacate Nandigram?

Suvendu Adhikari had won both the Nandigram and Bhabanipur Assembly constituencies. Since a candidate cannot retain both seats, he was required to vacate one of them. Adhikari chose to give up the Nandigram seat, making a fresh election necessary. While there had been speculation that Mamata Banerjee herself could contest the Nandigram bypoll, the TMC’s decision to field Dey has ended those expectations and set up a new face for the crucial contest.
Also Read: Pakistan Lists Masood Azhar As Most-Wanted Terrorist, Hikes Bounty To PKR 70 Lakh; Here’s Why

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Who Is Sanchita Pradhan Dey? Mamata Picks Teacher Linked To Recruitment Scam For Nandigram Bypoll
Tags: home-hero-pos-3mamata banerjeeNandigram Assembly bypollNandigram bypollSanchita Pradhan DeySanchita Pradhan Dey NandigramTMC Nandigram candidateWest Bengal bypoll

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Who Is Sanchita Pradhan Dey? Mamata Picks Teacher Linked To Recruitment Scam For Nandigram Bypoll

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Who Is Sanchita Pradhan Dey? Mamata Picks Teacher Linked To Recruitment Scam For Nandigram Bypoll
Who Is Sanchita Pradhan Dey? Mamata Picks Teacher Linked To Recruitment Scam For Nandigram Bypoll
Who Is Sanchita Pradhan Dey? Mamata Picks Teacher Linked To Recruitment Scam For Nandigram Bypoll
Who Is Sanchita Pradhan Dey? Mamata Picks Teacher Linked To Recruitment Scam For Nandigram Bypoll
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