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Home > Regionals News > Who Is Shaligram Garg? Bageshwar Dham Chief Dhirendra Shastri’s Estranged Brother Accused Of Firing At Man Over Land Dispute

Who Is Shaligram Garg? Bageshwar Dham Chief Dhirendra Shastri’s Estranged Brother Accused Of Firing At Man Over Land Dispute

Following a critical firing incident in Chhatarpur over a violent land dispute, the controversial brother of Bageshwar Dham head priest Dhirendra Krishna Shastri faces fresh criminal allegations.

From waving a pistol at a Dalit wedding in 2023 to assaulting toll plaza workers in 2024, Garg has built a notorious track record of legal troubles. (Source: Facebook)
From waving a pistol at a Dalit wedding in 2023 to assaulting toll plaza workers in 2024, Garg has built a notorious track record of legal troubles. (Source: Facebook)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Tue 2026-07-14 22:11 IST

In yet another controversy, Shaligram Garg, the brother of Dhirendra Shastri (head priest of the Bageshwar Dham temple in Garha village, Chhatarpur district), has been accused of opening fire on a man. According to reports, Shaligram Garg was involved in assaulting and shooting a man at his home after the victim resisted over a land dispute. The victim accused Garg of using force and firing three to four rounds at him, one of which hit him in the chest. Doctors have successfully removed the bullet, but the man is still said to be in critical condition.

Who is Shaligram Garg?

Garg is the brother of godman Dhirendra Shastri, the head priest of the Bageshwar Dham temple in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district. Unlike his brother Dhirendra, who focuses on religious activities, Garg is frequently embroiled in controversies. His name has surfaced in several criminal cases, including allegations of assault, threatening people, and involvement in violent altercations.In 2023, police booked Garg for allegedly creating a ruckus at a wedding by pointing a gun and threatening a Dalit family. He was later arrested and subsequently granted bail. In 2024, another FIR was registered against him over an alleged assault on toll plaza employees.

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Repeated Controversies Strain Relationship with Dhirendra Shastri

Reports claim that Shaligram’s repeated legal troubles have severely affected his relationship with his brother, Dhirendra Krishna Shastri. In 2024, Shaligram announced that he had severed ties with Dhirendra Shastri and requested that his future actions not be linked to Bageshwar Dham or brother Shastri. Meanwhile, Bageshwar Dham chief also maintained that his brother’s legal matters should not be connected to him or the temple.

Also Read: Bankipur By-Election: Why Led To Tej Pratap Yadav’s Candidate Veena Manvi’s Disqualification

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Who Is Shaligram Garg? Bageshwar Dham Chief Dhirendra Shastri’s Estranged Brother Accused Of Firing At Man Over Land Dispute
Tags: Bageshwar Dham chief brother legal casesDhirendra Shastri brother controversyShaligram Garg firing case ChhatarpurShaligram Garg land dispute shootingWho is Shaligram Garg

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Who Is Shaligram Garg? Bageshwar Dham Chief Dhirendra Shastri’s Estranged Brother Accused Of Firing At Man Over Land Dispute

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Who Is Shaligram Garg? Bageshwar Dham Chief Dhirendra Shastri’s Estranged Brother Accused Of Firing At Man Over Land Dispute
Who Is Shaligram Garg? Bageshwar Dham Chief Dhirendra Shastri’s Estranged Brother Accused Of Firing At Man Over Land Dispute
Who Is Shaligram Garg? Bageshwar Dham Chief Dhirendra Shastri’s Estranged Brother Accused Of Firing At Man Over Land Dispute
Who Is Shaligram Garg? Bageshwar Dham Chief Dhirendra Shastri’s Estranged Brother Accused Of Firing At Man Over Land Dispute

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