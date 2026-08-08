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Home > Regionals News > “Who Is The Freedom Fighter..”, Quiz On Savarkar Triggers Row In Kerala; Govt Orders Probe

“Who Is The Freedom Fighter..”, Quiz On Savarkar Triggers Row In Kerala; Govt Orders Probe

A political row erupts in Kerala after a school quiz in Kasaragod labeled V.D. Savarkar as the freedom fighter who received the "most severe punishment."

Controversy in Kerala over school quiz naming Savarkar as the freedom fighter with "most severe" British punishment. (Source:Social Media)
Controversy in Kerala over school quiz naming Savarkar as the freedom fighter with "most severe" British punishment. (Source:Social Media)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Sat 2026-08-08 20:28 IST

A major political controversy has erupted in Kerala after a school quiz for lower-primary students included a question asking, “Who is the freedom fighter that received the most severe punishment from the British?” The answer provided was Savarkar, triggering sharp criticism from opposition groups and Left-affiliated student and youth organisations. The quiz was reportedly conducted on August 6 in schools in the Kasaragod district. The controversy has now moved beyond a school-level issue, with political parties debating how India’s freedom struggle should be presented to young students.

‘Not Authorised’: Education Department Orders Inquiry

Kerala General Education Minister N Samsudheen has ordered an inquiry into who prepared and conducted the quiz. The Education Department has clarified that the quiz was not part of the authorised activity calendar of the General Education Department or the Social Science Club, and that no one had been authorised to independently prepare and conduct such a competition. The minister has directed the Director of General Education to identify those responsible and take stringent action if violations are established. The minister’s office also described the disputed question as historically incorrect and said the person responsible would be dealt with.

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Left Groups Attack Government Over Savarkar Question

The issue has drawn strong criticism from CPI(M)-affiliated student and youth organisations. SFI state secretary P S Sanjeev accused the UDF government of allowing an attempt to project Savarkar as a freedom fighter and alleged that the quiz sought to give the Sangh Parivar a role in India’s freedom struggle. DYFI leaders have also criticised the government over the issue. The dispute is therefore not simply about one quiz question. It has quickly become part of Kerala’s larger political battle over education, ideology and the interpretation of India’s freedom movement.

Pinarayi Vijayan Alleges Attempt to Rewrite History

Former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has also entered the debate, alleging that the controversy should be viewed against what he described as broader attempts by the Centre and the RSS to influence how history is presented. Speaking at a press conference in Kannur, Vijayan accused the government of allowing an effort to “rewrite history” and linked the issue to wider debates over education policy.

The government, meanwhile, has ordered an investigation and clarified that the quiz itself was not officially authorised. That inquiry could now determine whether the controversial question was simply an individual error—or whether there was a broader attempt to introduce a particular ideological narrative into school activities.

Also Read: Amarnath Yatra Suspended From August 9 Amid Severe Weather And Track Maintenance

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“Who Is The Freedom Fighter..”, Quiz On Savarkar Triggers Row In Kerala; Govt Orders Probe
Tags: home-hero-pos-1Kasaragod school quiz rowKerala Education Department inquiryKerala school quiz controversySavarkar freedom fighter quiz KeralaSavarkar history controversy

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“Who Is The Freedom Fighter..”, Quiz On Savarkar Triggers Row In Kerala; Govt Orders Probe
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