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Home > Regionals News > Who Is Uttarakhand BJP President Mahendra Bhatt Facing Backlash Over His Remarks on Students?

Who Is Uttarakhand BJP President Mahendra Bhatt Facing Backlash Over His Remarks on Students?

From his early days in student politics and the Ram Janmabhoomi movement to becoming Uttarakhand BJP chief, here is a look at Mahendra Bhatt’s decades-long political journey.

Mahendra Bhatt (Photo: ANI)
Mahendra Bhatt (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Mon 2026-07-27 15:46 IST

The latest move includes that of Uttarakhand BJP President Mahendra Bhatt issuing an apology to the students who had objected to some comments by him in regard to the resignation of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in connection with the NEET paper leak scandal. This followed the objections raised by Congress and other bodies regarding the BJP president’s objectionable comment.

BJP President Mahendra Bhatt issued an apology post on social media on Sunday, saying, “If any word or the way I phrased my statement yesterday inadvertently hurt anyone’s sentiments, I regret it and offer my apologies.”

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Who Is Mahendra Bhatt?

Mahendra Bhatt is one of the leaders of the party BJP of Uttarakhand and an Indian politician. Mahendra Bhatt is famous for his political career, his organisational abilities, and participation in different political campaigns. He occupied many leading positions within the BJP organisation and was a Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) representing Uttarakhand for many years.

Political Career from the Beginning

From his early days in politics, Mahendra Bhatt was a member of the organisation Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). In the period from 1991 to 1996, Mahendra Bhatt held different organisational positions such as State Co-Minister, District Coordinator, District Organisation Minister and Department Organisation Minister.

In 1997, he was appointed as State Co-Minister of BJP Yuva Morcha. From 1998 until 2000, Mahendra Bhatt was the State General Secretary of Uttaranchal Yuva Morcha. After the formation of the state of Uttarakhand, he became the first State President of Uttaranchal Pradesh Yuva Morcha.

Participation in Political Movements

He was an active participant in the Ram Janmabhoomi Movement. During that time, he was detained for 15 days in Kanskhet Jail, Pauri. Further, he was also involved in the Uttarakhand Statehood Movement, during which he was in Pauri Jail for five days. These movements were very important in the development of his political career.

Legislative and Political Responsibilities

In 2002, Mahendra Bhatt was elected MLA at the age of 32 from the Nandprayag Assembly Constituency. This was the first time an assembly election took place in Uttarakhand. Bhatt has worked as Chief Whip of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly from 2002 to 2007.

Bhatt also served as a National Executive Committee member of the BJP Yuva Morcha. He served in this position from 2002 to 2005. He was also the party’s state in-charge for the Himachal Pradesh and Maharashtra BJP Yuva Morcha.

Not only these, but he also served multiple organisational roles from 2007 to 2010. Within Uttarakhand, Bhatt worked as State Minister, Garhwal Coordinator, and State Executive Committee member. He also served as Minister of State and the Vice Chairman of the Minor Irrigation Monitoring Committee during the period of 2010 and 2012.

Return as MLA and Continued Leadership

In 2012-2014, he again acted as the In-charge of the Uttarakhand BJP’s Garhwal area. Afterwards, in 2014-2017, he worked as the minister of the BJP state. Bhatt has also organised the Parivartan Yatra campaign in the Garhwal area. This was done in opposition to the Congress party’s rule in the state.

All his hard work paid off for him when he became an MLA in the 2017 Uttarakhand Assembly elections from the Badrinath assembly constituency.

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Who Is Uttarakhand BJP President Mahendra Bhatt Facing Backlash Over His Remarks on Students?
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Who Is Uttarakhand BJP President Mahendra Bhatt Facing Backlash Over His Remarks on Students?

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Who Is Uttarakhand BJP President Mahendra Bhatt Facing Backlash Over His Remarks on Students?
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Who Is Uttarakhand BJP President Mahendra Bhatt Facing Backlash Over His Remarks on Students?

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