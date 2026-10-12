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Home > Regionals News > Who Killed Former BJP MLA Atar Singh Bhadana? 10-Day Protest Over Stone Crusher Reopening Turns Deadly In Rajasthan

Who Killed Former BJP MLA Atar Singh Bhadana? 10-Day Protest Over Stone Crusher Reopening Turns Deadly In Rajasthan

Former BJP MLA Atar Singh Bhadana died after a clash with villagers over the reopening of a stone crusher in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur. His associate was seriously injured.

Former BJP MLA Atar Singh Bhadana Dies After Villager Clash (Image: X)
Former BJP MLA Atar Singh Bhadana Dies After Villager Clash (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Mon 2026-10-12 14:11 IST

Former BJP MLA Atar Singh Bhadana died at a Jaipur hospital after a confrontation at a stone crusher site in Bhonda village, Rajasthan’s Bharatpur district, turned violent on Sunday night. The clash erupted amid opposition to restarting the crusher, which had been shut for around a year. Bhadana’s associate, Gagan Sharma, was also seriously injured. Police said the dispute had been simmering for some time, with villagers raising allegations of illegal mining and encroachment on grazing land.

Why villagers were protesting against Atar Singh Bhadana’s stone crusher

As per reports, local residents claimed they had been holding a peaceful protest for 10 to 15 days against the proposed reopening of the crusher. According to their account, Atar Singh Bhadana arrived at the site on Sunday evening with around 40 to 50 people and tried to remove the protesters, leading to a confrontation.

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Police said villagers had accused Bhadana of encroaching on grazing land and carrying out illegal mining. The allegations and the proposed restart of the crusher had fuelled tensions between him and local residents.

Atar Singh Bhadana shifted to Jaipur after the clash

Reportedly, the violence left both Bhadana and Sharma injured. They were first taken to a hospital in Weir, Circle Officer (Bhusawar) Neeraj Bhardwaj said. Bhadana was then referred to SMS Hospital in Jaipur, where he died during treatment. Sharma was referred to a hospital in Bharatpur.

Police deploy personnel as both sides accuse each other

Police said both sides have accused each other of assault. Additional personnel have been sent to Bhonda village to maintain law and order as the investigation continues.

Bhardwaj said Atar Singh Bhadana’s body had been kept in the mortuary for a postmortem. Police have not announced any arrests or provided further details about the investigation.

Also Read: Watch Here: Cop Slaps Woman After Entering Home, Assaults And Demands Rs 20,000; Phone Broken While She Films, Dowry Case Behind Row    

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Who Killed Former BJP MLA Atar Singh Bhadana? 10-Day Protest Over Stone Crusher Reopening Turns Deadly In Rajasthan

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Who Killed Former BJP MLA Atar Singh Bhadana? 10-Day Protest Over Stone Crusher Reopening Turns Deadly In Rajasthan
Who Killed Former BJP MLA Atar Singh Bhadana? 10-Day Protest Over Stone Crusher Reopening Turns Deadly In Rajasthan
Who Killed Former BJP MLA Atar Singh Bhadana? 10-Day Protest Over Stone Crusher Reopening Turns Deadly In Rajasthan
Who Killed Former BJP MLA Atar Singh Bhadana? 10-Day Protest Over Stone Crusher Reopening Turns Deadly In Rajasthan
Who Killed Former BJP MLA Atar Singh Bhadana? 10-Day Protest Over Stone Crusher Reopening Turns Deadly In Rajasthan

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