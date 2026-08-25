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Home > Regionals News > ‘Who Let Her In?’ Undertrial Officer Found With Alleged Girlfriend During Hospital Inspection

‘Who Let Her In?’ Undertrial Officer Found With Alleged Girlfriend During Hospital Inspection

A surprise inspection at Karnataka’s MIMS Hospital found an undertrial government officer staying in a special ward with an alleged girlfriend. Officials are now probing the security and procedural lapses.

Representative Image
Representative Image

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Tue 2026-08-25 23:48 IST

A surprise inspection at a government hospital in Karnataka took an unexpected turn after officials found an undertrial government officer staying in a special ward with a woman identified as his alleged girlfriend.

The incident came to light at the Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences (MIMS) Hospital on Monday evening. The inspection was carried out by a team from the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority (KSLSA), officials said, according to news agency PTI.

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The officer, Mahamad Hussain, is an Assistant Director of Land Records (ADLR) survey supervisor. He is currently facing a corruption case and is under judicial custody.

Undertrial Officer Admitted To MIMS Hospital

According to the report, Hussain had been admitted to MIMS Hospital since August 21. However, the inspection team found that there was no court permission for his prolonged hospital stay.

Officials also reportedly found no serious health condition that required him to remain in the hospital for an extended period.

The inspection took another turn when the team found a woman staying in the same room as Hussain. India Today reported that the woman was his girlfriend.

The presence of the woman inside the ward has raised questions over the security arrangements around an undertrial prisoner and the role of the personnel assigned to escort him.

Police Probe Underway Over Woman’s Entry

Police have now begun looking into how the woman was allowed to enter and stay in the ward.

A police officer, when asked about the matter, said, “Action is being taken against those who were deployed there as escorts and also against those who were responsible for the entry (of the woman).”

The officer’s statement indicates that the focus of the initial action is on the personnel responsible for Hussain’s security and those who allegedly allowed the woman to enter the ward.

Why Was Mahamad Hussain Arrested?

Hussain was arrested during a Lokayukta raid at the Assistant Director of Land Records office in Srirangapatna, PTI reported. He was remanded to judicial custody by a court on July 3, a day after the raid.

Hussain was accused of illegally entering the Srirangapatna Taluk Land Records office. He allegedly helped with Akarband land demarcation work, digitisation of records and the creation of fake documents using government software. The allegations are part of the corruption case against him.

Prison Department Says Doctor Recommended Hospital Admission

Karnataka Director General of Police (Prisons) Alok Kumar said Hussain was sent to MIMS Hospital after a visiting prison doctor advised that he be admitted.

However, questions were raised after reports emerged about the woman being found with him inside the hospital ward.

Kumar said, “That is not our responsibility. That is the responsibility of the escort provided by the district police,” while referring to the security arrangements.

He added that action was being taken against the concerned TR personnel. Hussain has since been sent back to judicial custody.

Prison Department To Examine Procedural Lapse

The incident has also raised questions about communication between the prison department and other authorities.

When asked whether the prison department would conduct an inquiry, Kumar said, “We will look into the procedural lapse, particularly the delay in intimating us.”

The KSLSA inspection team included District Sessions Judge and DLSA President Chandrashekhar C, KSLSA Member Secretary Shashidhar Shetty, Public Relations Officer Balasubramani, member Dr Mohan Rao Nalwade and DLSA Member Secretary Anand M.

The incident has now put the spotlight on the procedures followed when undertrial prisoners are shifted to hospitals, as well as the responsibility of police personnel assigned to guard them.

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‘Who Let Her In?’ Undertrial Officer Found With Alleged Girlfriend During Hospital Inspection

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‘Who Let Her In?’ Undertrial Officer Found With Alleged Girlfriend During Hospital Inspection
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‘Who Let Her In?’ Undertrial Officer Found With Alleged Girlfriend During Hospital Inspection
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