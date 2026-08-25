Who Named Surat Fish Market After PM Modi and Why The Controversy Over It?

A fresh controversy has erupted in Surat over the naming of a newly built wholesale fish market in the Nanpura-Lakkadkot area after Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A large signboard at the entrance reads ‘Shri Narendra Modi Wholesale Fish Market’. It also carries a photograph of the Prime Minister. The market was built at a cost of ₹3.90 crore. However, the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) says the official naming process is yet to be completed.

Why Is Surat Fish Market Named After PM Modi?

The controversy began after the signboard was put up at the newly constructed facility. Questions were soon raised over who approved the board. SMC budget documents reportedly identify the project only as a local fish market. They do not mention the Prime Minister’s name.

Local fish merchant Surendra Laskari has objected to the naming. Speaking on behalf of the Kahar-Machi community, he questioned why the Prime Minister’s name was being used for a wholesale fish market.

Laskari also pointed out that PM Modi is known to be a vegetarian. He argued that the facility should instead be named after the traditional fishing community.

Fish Merchants Defend Narendra Modi’s Name

Surat Fish Merchant Association president Kalpesh Navsariwala defended the decision. He said the name was meant to honour the Prime Minister’s initiatives for the fishing and seafood sector. He referred to the creation of a dedicated fisheries ministry and schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana.

Navsariwala also claimed that merchants who paid advance deposits to operate from the facility support the name. He further said traders would oppose any attempt to remove the signboard.

SMC Says No Formal Approval Was Given

The biggest question is whether the board was installed with official permission. Municipal officials confirmed that no formal resolution or sanction had been passed by the SMC to name the property after PM Modi.

Executive Engineer Rajesh Ganjawala said a civic team had visited the site to remove the unsanctioned board. However, the team did not take it down after traders assured officials that they would remove it themselves.

Traders Also Raise Drainage Concerns

The naming row is not the only issue surrounding the new market. Local traders have also raised concerns about the facility’s drainage system. They claim the market has smaller drain pipes instead of larger ones needed to handle heavy rain.

According to traders, this has contributed to waterlogging near residential areas and temples. The controversy now puts the spotlight on both the unauthorised signboard and the civic infrastructure at the ₹3.90 crore facility. The next move by the Surat Municipal Corporation is being closely watched.