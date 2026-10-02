Who Tried to Grab Ex-MP CM Kamal Nath’s Father’s 26-Bigha Land in Najibabad? 2 Arrested With Fake Will, Forged Death Certificate

Senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath has approached the police over an alleged land fraud involving 26 bighas of his family’s land in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor district. According to the FIR, Kamal Nath’s late father, Mahendra Nath, owned around 90 bighas of land in Ami Khanpur village under Najibabad tehsil.

Kamal Nath reportedly approached the Najibabad Tehsildar on May 18, 2026, to get the land registered as part of his inheritance. The matter took an unexpected turn when officials found that the land was already involved in a dispute.

Fake Will Allegedly Used To Claim Land

During the proceedings, it was allegedly discovered that a fake will had been submitted in connection with the property. The will was reportedly dated October 10, 1998. Kamal Nath alleged that the document was not registered with the registrar.

The FIR names Dharampal Singh, Jaswinder Dhillon, Vijay Shankar and Lekhpal David as accused. Police said the accused allegedly presented themselves as farmers and used forged documents to claim the land.

Father’s Death Certificate Also Allegedly Forged

Kamal Nath has also alleged that a fake death certificate of his father was prepared. According to the complaint, the certificate showed Mahendra Nath’s death as April 10, 2003, in Najibabad, Bijnor.

However, Kamal Nath stated that his father actually died on September 7, 2004, at Escort Hospital in Delhi. The alleged discrepancy became a key part of the complaint. Police are now investigating how the documents were prepared and used.

Police Arrest Two Accused In Kamal Nath Land Case

Najibabad police have arrested Dharampal Singh and Vijay Shankar in connection with the case. At a press conference on Thursday, Superintendent of Police Krishna Kumar Bishnoi said, “The matter is related to the former Chief Minister. A serious investigation is underway.”

He added that the search for the other accused was continuing. According to the SP, the land had been encroached upon and the process of freeing it was underway.

Two UP men arrested for using forged docs to grab land of ex-MP CM Kamal Nath’s father A man identified as Dharmpal Singh allegedly used a fake will and a forged death certificate of Manhendra Pal, father of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, to seize 26 bighas of… pic.twitter.com/M5LNrkIUGn — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) October 2, 2026

How Did The Accused Get Access To The Land?

Police said Mahendra Nath had leased the land to another person. Since the property was not inspected for a long time, the accused allegedly took advantage of the situation. Police are now examining the documents, the alleged will, and the death certificate to establish how the land was taken over.

The authorities said efforts are also underway to restore the encroached land to Kamal Nath. The investigation into the alleged conspiracy and the role of the remaining accused is continuing.