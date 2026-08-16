Who Was Asish Banerjee? Five-Time MLA and Former Bengal Deputy Speaker Found Dead in Rampurhat

Asish Banerjee, former Deputy Speaker of the West Bengal Assembly and senior leader of the Trinamool Congress party, was found dead on Sunday at an office of the TMC located close to his residence in Rampurhat, Birbhum district. The 74-year-old politician was found hanging himself at the TMC office situated in Hattalapara locality.

The police said that the body had been sent for postmortem. A suicide note was also reportedly recovered from the spot. Many people had gathered outside the TMC office after the news of Banerjee’s death spread like wildfire in Rampurhat.

Not much information is available regarding the incident, and more information will likely be revealed once the postmortem and investigation are complete.

Who Was Asish Banerjee?

Dr Asish Banerjee was a senior member of the Trinamool Congress party hailing from Birbhum district. He was the 13th Deputy Speaker of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly from July 2021 to May 2026. He was closely linked with Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister of the state, and held office under her government in various capacities.

Banerjee also served as the Agriculture Minister of the state from 2017 to 2021. He took care of many more departments before occupying the position mentioned above.

Asish Banerjee’s Education & Teaching Career

Dr Asish Banerjee was born in Rampurhat in Birbhum district. He did his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Burdwan University. He also pursued his doctoral degree from the same university. He served as the General Secretary of the Students’ Council during his university days. He was working as an associate professor of Bengali at Rampurhat College before entering active politics.

From Five-Time MLA to Deputy Speaker

Banerjee contested from the Rampurhat constituency of West Bengal and won in 2001. He won the constituency in all the following elections till 2021. In 2014, Banerjee joined the government of Mamata Banerjee as a minister. During his political career, he was in charge of several departments. In 2017, he took charge of the Agriculture Ministry of West Bengal.

Later in his political career, Banerjee became a Deputy Speaker of the West Bengal state Assembly, which made him one of the senior leaders of the TMC in Birbhum.

Asish Banerjee Lost 2026 Bengal Election

Banerjee was a prominent politician in Rampurhat for several years. He was elected to the Assembly as an MLA in the five consecutive elections. He won the Rampurhat Assembly seat in 2001, 2006, 2011, 2016 and 2021.

However, his consecutive electoral success came to an end in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections. Asish Banerjee lost the Rampurhat seat to Dhruba Saha of the BJP.