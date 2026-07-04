BJP Leader’s Fortuner Rams Into Scooty, Kills Two Women in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur

A tragic road accident took place in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district in which two young women lost their lives. This deadly incident has raised questions about who was behind the wheel of a black Toyota Fortuner, which was reportedly linked to a BJP leader.

The accident occurred near Aadigopalpur Chowk in the Bochahan police station area. According to police, the SUV allegedly hit a scooter with two women before losing control. The impact was so severe that the Fortuner was badly damaged and landed in roadside bushes.

Two Women Succumb to Their Injuries

The reports claimed that the two victims have been identified as 20-year-old Neha Kumari, daughter of Raju Chaudhary of Gopalpur, and 22-year-old Nishu Kumari. Both women were reportedly employed with a rural group and were travelling together on the scooter when the speeding SUV struck them.

Local residents and emergency responders rushed them to Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH). However, doctors declared both women dead after they arrived.

Occupants of the SUV Missing

When police reached the accident site, they found the Fortuner abandoned with no occupants inside. Officials later used a crane to remove the heavily damaged vehicle from the bushes.

Investigators are now working to determine who was travelling in the SUV at the time of the crash and why those inside reportedly left the scene before authorities arrived.

Who was Driving the Vehicle Reportedly Linked to BJP Leader?

The black Fortuner, bearing registration number BR-11BB-0001, is being widely reported as belonging to Nutan Gupta, a BJP leader from Bihar’s Purnia district.

Images circulating on social media reportedly show Nutan Gupta posing with a black Fortuner carrying the same registration number. However, police have not confirmed who was driving the vehicle during the accident. Nutan Gupta is also known as the wife of Pankaj Kumar Nirala, director of Kajha Kothi Nursing College in Purnia and a BJP leader.

Investigation Continues

Police have launched an investigation to establish the sequence of events leading to the fatal collision. Officers are examining evidence, verifying the identity of those who were travelling in the Fortuner, and determining whether any legal action will follow. The accident has drawn widespread attention, particularly because of the vehicle’s reported ownership. Authorities have urged the public to wait for the outcome of the investigation before reaching conclusions.