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Home > Regionals News > Who Was Gopal? Wanted Gangster Killed In Haryana Encounter After Opening Fire On Police

Who Was Gopal? Wanted Gangster Killed In Haryana Encounter After Opening Fire On Police

Notorious criminal and life convict Gopal was killed in a police encounter in Sonipat after allegedly opening fire on officers trying to arrest him.

Notorious gangster Gopal killed in an encounter in Haryana (image: X)
Notorious gangster Gopal killed in an encounter in Haryana (image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Mon 2026-06-22 15:55 IST

Notorious criminal Gopal, a life convict wanted in nearly two dozen criminal cases, was killed in a police encounter in Haryana’s Sonipat district on Sunday during an operation launched to apprehend him. A police head constable was also injured in the exchange of fire but is said to be out of danger. The encounter marks a major development in Haryana Police’s ongoing campaign against organised crime.

According to reports, the operation was carried out by a joint team of CIA-1 and CIA Ganaur after receiving specific intelligence about Gopal’s movements. Officers were informed that Gopal was allegedly roaming in the area with plans to target and kill a rival, prompting an immediate operation to track and arrest him.

Intelligence about Gopal’s alleged plans led police to launch a targeted operation

Speaking to NDTV, Sonipat Police Commissioner Mamta Singh said, “The encounter took place after a joint team of Crime Investigation Agency (CIA)-1 and CIA Ganaur received specific intelligence that Gopal was moving around with the intention of targeting and killing a rival. Acting on the tip-off, police teams launched an operation to apprehend him.”

Police said Gopal allegedly opened indiscriminate fire when officers tried to intercept him. During the exchange, two bullets hit police vehicles, while another bullet struck Head Constable Devender in the hand. The injured policeman was later shifted for treatment.

Gopal’s criminal record included two murder convictions and parole violations

As per NDTV, Police personnel returned fire in self-defence and in line with legal procedures. During the gunfight, Gopal suffered serious injuries. Both Gopal and Head Constable Devender were rushed to Khanpur Medical College and Hospital. Doctors later declared Gopal dead, while Devender remains under treatment and is reported to be in stable condition.

Records show that Gopal, a resident of Atayal village in Sonipat, had a long criminal history. He was convicted in a 2010 murder case and later received another life sentence in connection with a murder committed in the Ganaur area in 2016.

Gopal remained on the run after failing to surrender following parole

Reports say that in February this year, Gopal was granted a 70-day parole. Police said that during this period he was allegedly involved in several offences, including an attack on a liquor vend involving assault, vandalism and arson. He was also accused of stealing a Brezza car from Samalkha and firing at a man with intent to kill.

After his parole period ended, Gopal allegedly failed to surrender and remained absconding. Police had been searching for him since then, and Sunday’s encounter brought an end to the pursuit.

Also Read: 2 Dead, At least 40 Hospitalised After Ammonia Leak At Tamil Nadu Seafood Factory; Here’s What Happened   

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Who Was Gopal? Wanted Gangster Killed In Haryana Encounter After Opening Fire On Police
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