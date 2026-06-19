Who Was Ketan Vishal Agarwal? 24-Year-Old Dies After Falling Into Lonavala Gorge During Birthday Trek

A birthday celebration turned into a devastating tragedy, when 24-year-old Ketan Vishal Agarwal died after falling into a nearly 300-foot-deep gorge at Lohagad Fort in Maharashtra’s Lonavala region, on Thursday morning. Agarwal, a resident of Lodha Belmondo Society, Gahunje, and a director at a leading real estate development firm in Pimpri Chinchwad, went to the popular trekking spot with his fiance, his family, and friends to mark his birthday. It was reportedly happening when he was taking photos near the fort, and then everything went wrong. He is said to have lost his balance on the rain-soaked and slippery ground, and fallen into the deep ravine. The incident has been likened to past deadly incidents at Maharashtra’s tourist destinations such as Aanvi Kamdar’s death at Kumbhe Waterfall at Raigad.

What Happened Here?

The tragedy has come as a bit of a shock for the family and friends, since Agarwal was set to get married next month. His family has said that the wedding preparations were still on they had booked a venue in Jaipur for the ceremony. This was supposed to be one of those happy moments, part of his marriage preparation, but somehow it turned into heartbreak. The sudden death of the young businessman has left his family and his close friends in a state of grief and sorrow.

What Did The Police Say?

After the accident, the local police and rescue teams responded to the area and they started searching and rescuing right away. Rescue, it is reported, was reached within 30 minutes, and because of the steep terrain, and the depth of the gorge it took quite a few hours to bring the body back. Agarwal was rushed to a hospital but he died due to injuries after he fell. His body was then sent for post mortem. The police have registered a case under the Accidental Death section, and they are still looking into what happened. Once again, this mishap has brought attention to how risky it can be to trek on slippery monsoons especially at busy tourist sites.

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