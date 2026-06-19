Who Was Ketan Vishal Agarwal? 24-Year-Old Dies After Falling Into Lonavala Gorge During Birthday Trek

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cocktail 2 business news 18 carat gold price caste system Barmer Murder Case El Tri mumbai law and order Accenture impact on IT stocks crime news Chhattisgarh Crime News adani enterprises Anthropic CEO bjp benjamin netanyahu Angadveer Cocktail 2 business news 18 carat gold price caste system Barmer Murder Case El Tri mumbai law and order Accenture impact on IT stocks crime news Chhattisgarh Crime News adani enterprises Anthropic CEO bjp benjamin netanyahu Angadveer Cocktail 2 business news 18 carat gold price caste system Barmer Murder Case El Tri mumbai law and order Accenture impact on IT stocks crime news Chhattisgarh Crime News adani enterprises Anthropic CEO bjp benjamin netanyahu Angadveer Cocktail 2 business news 18 carat gold price caste system Barmer Murder Case El Tri mumbai law and order Accenture impact on IT stocks crime news Chhattisgarh Crime News adani enterprises Anthropic CEO bjp benjamin netanyahu Angadveer
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cocktail 2 business news 18 carat gold price caste system Barmer Murder Case El Tri mumbai law and order Accenture impact on IT stocks crime news Chhattisgarh Crime News adani enterprises Anthropic CEO bjp benjamin netanyahu Angadveer Cocktail 2 business news 18 carat gold price caste system Barmer Murder Case El Tri mumbai law and order Accenture impact on IT stocks crime news Chhattisgarh Crime News adani enterprises Anthropic CEO bjp benjamin netanyahu Angadveer Cocktail 2 business news 18 carat gold price caste system Barmer Murder Case El Tri mumbai law and order Accenture impact on IT stocks crime news Chhattisgarh Crime News adani enterprises Anthropic CEO bjp benjamin netanyahu Angadveer Cocktail 2 business news 18 carat gold price caste system Barmer Murder Case El Tri mumbai law and order Accenture impact on IT stocks crime news Chhattisgarh Crime News adani enterprises Anthropic CEO bjp benjamin netanyahu Angadveer
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Who Was Ketan Vishal Agarwal? 24-Year-Old Dies After Falling Into Lonavala Gorge During Birthday Trek

Who Was Ketan Vishal Agarwal? 24-Year-Old Dies After Falling Into Lonavala Gorge During Birthday Trek

Ketan Vishal Agarwal, a 24-year-old real estate firm director from Pimpri Chinchwad, died after falling into a 300 foot deep gorge at Lonavala's Lohagad Fort while celebrating his birthday with family and friends.

Representative Image
Representative Image

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: Fri 2026-06-19 11:25 IST

A birthday celebration turned into a devastating tragedy, when 24-year-old Ketan Vishal Agarwal died after falling into a nearly 300-foot-deep gorge at Lohagad Fort in Maharashtra’s Lonavala region, on Thursday morning. Agarwal, a resident of Lodha Belmondo Society, Gahunje, and a director at a leading real estate development firm in Pimpri Chinchwad, went to the popular trekking spot with his fiance, his family, and friends to mark his birthday. It was reportedly happening when he was taking photos near the fort, and then everything went wrong. He is said to have lost his balance on the rain-soaked and slippery ground, and fallen into the deep ravine. The incident has been likened to past deadly incidents at Maharashtra’s tourist destinations such as Aanvi Kamdar’s death at Kumbhe Waterfall at Raigad.

What Happened Here?

The tragedy has come as a bit of a shock for the family and friends, since Agarwal was set to get married next month. His family has said that the wedding preparations were still on they had booked a venue in Jaipur for the ceremony. This was supposed to be one of those happy moments, part of his marriage preparation, but somehow it turned into heartbreak. The sudden death of the young businessman has left his family and his close friends in a state of grief and sorrow. 

What Did The Police Say?

After the accident, the local police and rescue teams responded to the area and they started searching and rescuing right away. Rescue, it is reported, was reached within 30 minutes, and because of the steep terrain, and the depth of the gorge it took quite a few hours to bring the body back. Agarwal was rushed to a hospital but he died due to injuries after he fell. His body was then sent for post mortem. The police have registered a case under the Accidental Death section, and they are still looking into what happened. Once again, this mishap has brought attention to how risky it can be to trek on slippery monsoons especially at busy tourist sites.

You Might Be Interested In

Also Read: Rajasthan Shocker: Social Media Influencer’s Affair With Taxi Driver Ends In Murder Plot; Husband Killed, Body Dumped In Barmer Water Tank

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Was Ketan Vishal Agarwal? 24-Year-Old Dies After Falling Into Lonavala Gorge During Birthday Trek
Tags: birthday trek accidentketan vishal agarwallohagad fort accidentlonavala gorge accidentlonavala trekking tragedymaharashtra newstrekker dies in lonavala

RELATED News

Shiv Sena Split 2.O: Mumbai Police On Alert Amid Buzz Of Rebel MPs Switching Sides

Who Is Dr Manish Gupta? Delhi Doctor Murders Domestic Worker For Bringing ‘Bad Energy’ Into House

Chhattisgarh Shocker: Man Accuses Wife Of Brother-in-Law And Nephew Affair

Shiv Sena Split: How 20-Year-Old Pawanraje Nimbalkar Murder Case Triggered Rebellion

TMC Money War: What Will Happen To Rs 676 Crore Funds, Party Assets?

LATEST NEWS

Cocktail 2 X Review: Bollywood Rom-Com Receives Mixed Reactions, Kriti Sanon And Shahid Kapoor Win Hearts, Rashmika Mandana Needs Improvement

RIL AGM 2026: Jio IPO, AI, — What to Expect From Mukesh Ambani's Address

Gold & Silver Prices Today: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold and 999 Silver Rates Across Major Indian Cities

TG EAPCET Counselling 2026 Begins at eapcet.tgche.ac.in; Check Registration Steps, Fee and Eligibility

Does China Have Its Own Caste System? Social Media Is Comparing Beijing’s Hukou, Shi-Nong-Gong-Shang With India

Northeast India’s Medical Education Boom Positions Tripura as an Emerging Destination for Aspiring Doctors

Kerala Weather Today 19 July: IMD Issues Yellow Alert For 5 Districts

Youngest Director Driving a New Era of Trust in Insurance: How Pranay Puri is Redefining Risk Management

FIFA World Cup 2026 Results: Mexico Become First Team to Qualify For Round of 32 After Luis Romo Fires 1-0 Win Over South Korea

Chennai Weather Today 19 July: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Warning, Thunderstorms For 27 Districts

Who Was Ketan Vishal Agarwal? 24-Year-Old Dies After Falling Into Lonavala Gorge During Birthday Trek

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Was Ketan Vishal Agarwal? 24-Year-Old Dies After Falling Into Lonavala Gorge During Birthday Trek

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Was Ketan Vishal Agarwal? 24-Year-Old Dies After Falling Into Lonavala Gorge During Birthday Trek
Who Was Ketan Vishal Agarwal? 24-Year-Old Dies After Falling Into Lonavala Gorge During Birthday Trek
Who Was Ketan Vishal Agarwal? 24-Year-Old Dies After Falling Into Lonavala Gorge During Birthday Trek
Who Was Ketan Vishal Agarwal? 24-Year-Old Dies After Falling Into Lonavala Gorge During Birthday Trek

QUICK LINKS