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Home > Regionals News > Who Was Ehsaas? Meet Lucknow’s ‘Mowgli Girl’ Who Was Found In Forest, Dies At 18

Who Was Ehsaas? Meet Lucknow’s ‘Mowgli Girl’ Who Was Found In Forest, Dies At 18

Ehsaas, widely known as the “Mowgli girl”, has died at 18 in Lucknow, nearly a decade after she was found alone near a forest in Uttar Pradesh with little connection to human life. Discovered in 2017 in Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary, her story drew national attention due to her unusual behaviour and unknown past.

Mowgli girl Ehsaas dies at 18 in Lucknow, years after being rescued from UP forest and undergoing rehabilitation. Photo: X.
Mowgli girl Ehsaas dies at 18 in Lucknow, years after being rescued from UP forest and undergoing rehabilitation. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: Fri 2026-06-19 13:38 IST

Ehsaas, nicknamed Mowgli girl, has died at the age of 18 in Lucknow, nine years after she was left alone near a forest and seemingly disconnected from human life. She was first discovered in the forests of Uttar Pradesh’s Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary.  Officials said she passed away at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences (RMLIMS) on June 15. According to the post-mortem report, the cause of death was septicaemia resulting from lung disease. Ehsaas first came into public view in January 2017 after she was spotted wandering on a road in the Motipur range of Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary in Bahraich district. Authorities at the time estimated that she was around eight years old. What made the case unusual was her apparent lack of interaction with human society. She moved on all fours, avoided people, resisted wearing clothes and communicated through screams and gestures.

Who is a Mowgli Girl?

Officials also noted that she could not speak like a typical child and appeared unable to understand any local dialect, making it difficult to determine her identity or background.

Reports from that time stated that she had been discovered two months earlier by police officers conducting routine patrols inside Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary in Bahraich district of Uttar Pradesh, in north-east India near the Nepal border.

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The circumstances surrounding her discovery immediately drew comparisons with Rudyard Kipling’s fictional jungle child, Mowgli,  leading to the nickname that stayed with her for years.

Even after her rescue, key details about Ehsaas’ early life remained unknown.

Authorities were unable to determine how she had ended up in the forest or how long she may have been living among animals. She was reportedly found fully clothed and had minor injuries across her body. The police officers who discovered her suspected she may have been abandoned by her family, though no definitive conclusions were established.

From Pooja to Ehsaas

Following her rescue, the Child Welfare Committee in Bahraich initially gave her the name Pooja. She was later renamed Ehsaas and moved to Nirvan Rajkiya Bal Grih Visheshikrit on Mohaan Road in Lucknow, where she spent most of her remaining years.

According to Nirvan Foundation chairman Suresh Singh Dhapola, years of medical treatment, care and rehabilitation gradually helped her adapt to living among people. Over time, Ehsaas began showing signs of adjustment. She learned to wear clothes, recognised caregivers and started responding to affection.

Among the strongest relationships she developed was with her caretaker, Rani, whom she affectionately called “Amma”.

“She used to call me Amma. I always hoped she would recover further. Now, all we have are her memories,” Rani said.

Mowgli Girl Cause Of Death

Earlier this month, she was admitted to hospital on June 8 after falling ill. She was discharged on June 11 after her condition showed improvement. However, her health worsened again on June 15.

According to ACP (Ghazipur) Anindiya Vikram Singh, she was taken back to the hospital but died shortly after arriving. Police later completed inquest proceedings following the hospital’s death memo.

Also Read: Uttar Pradesh: Charged Rs 20 Extra For Cigarette Pack, Aligarh Shopkeeper Faces Rs 10 Lakh Fine

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Who Was Ehsaas? Meet Lucknow’s ‘Mowgli Girl’ Who Was Found In Forest, Dies At 18
Tags: Lucknow newsMowgli Girlup newsUttar pradesh news

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Who Was Ehsaas? Meet Lucknow’s ‘Mowgli Girl’ Who Was Found In Forest, Dies At 18

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Who Was Ehsaas? Meet Lucknow’s ‘Mowgli Girl’ Who Was Found In Forest, Dies At 18
Who Was Ehsaas? Meet Lucknow’s ‘Mowgli Girl’ Who Was Found In Forest, Dies At 18
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