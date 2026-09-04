Who Was Nagarmal Bajoria? Bihar Man Who Contested More Than 280 Elections But Never Won Dies At 96

Nagarmal Bajoria, the Bhagalpur man popularly known as “Dharti Pakad” for his unmatched record of contesting elections, died in Patna on September 3 at the age of 96. Bajoria had entered the electoral fray more than 280 times, contesting polls ranging from village panchayat ward elections to the presidential election. He lost every time, but he never saw those defeats as a reason to stop. His last rites will be held on Friday at the cremation ground in Barari, Bhagalpur.

His electoral journey began in 1969 when he filed his nomination against former President VV Giri. Over the years, Nagarmal Bajoria also took on some of the country’s biggest political names. He contested against former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in Rae Bareli and Rajiv Gandhi in Amethi, bringing national attention to his unusual political journey.

Nagarmal Bajoria turned repeated defeats into a democratic mission

In 2012, he took his election campaign to the highest level by contesting the presidential election against Pranab Mukherjee. His nominations covered almost every level of the political system, from the village panchayat ward to the presidency.

For Bajoria, winning was never the main aim. He used to say that his purpose was to make people understand the power of the common man in a democracy. Every defeat was followed by another attempt, and his determination to contest again became the reason people in Bhagalpur began calling him “Dharti Pakad.”

Nagarmal Bajoria built his life around Bhagalpur and social service

Bajoria’s family came to Bhagalpur from Lahore in 1930, and the city remained his workplace and centre of his social and electoral activities for decades. Alongside politics, he was deeply involved in social service and remained connected with public life for a long time.

Even in his later years, when he faced health problems linked to old age, Nagarmal Bajoria’s passion for elections did not fade. He continued to see electoral participation as a way for an ordinary citizen to make his presence felt in democracy.

Nagarmal Bajoria leaves behind a record of relentless participation

Though his rivals always managed to defeat him through each and every election, Bajoria did not succumb to despair but chose to fight on and participate in the elections time after time, regardless of their outcome.

His entire life could serve as an illustration of how the faith of an average citizen in the process of democracy worked. Indeed, for Nagarmal Bajoria, elections were never just an opportunity to win the seat.

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