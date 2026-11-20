Naseem Durrani, 37, was accused of firing around 20 rounds at a man near Delhi Law Minister Kapil Mishra’s office on November 16. Days later, police say, a joint team caught up with him in Uttar Pradesh.

A Shooting In Khajuri Khas

On November 16, in Khajuri Khas in northeast Delhi, a 26 year old man named Sameer, a resident of Mustafabad, was shot near the office of Delhi Law Minister Kapil Mishra. Police say Naseem Durrani allegedly fired around 20 rounds at him.

Sameer was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The Suspected Motive

The murder is suspected to be linked to a gang rivalry between the Naseem Durrani gang and the gang of Haroon Saifi.

Sameer, according to the report, was allegedly involved in criminal activities. He had recently been detained by district police for questioning in a criminal case, and was released after interrogation. These are police claims, and they do not mean he was guilty of any offence.

The Hunt Begins

After the shooting, police teams began tracking Durrani’s movements. Investigators received intelligence inputs that he was in Bulandshahr, and a joint operation by the Delhi Police and Noida STF was launched.

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The Encounter

Durrani was killed in that joint operation in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh. The report available does not say how the shootout began, whether police were injured, or what weapon was recovered. Please see the notes below.

Who Was Naseem Durrani?

According to the report, Durrani, 37, was a resident of Bulandshahr who carried a reward of Rs 50,000. He was known by the alias “Rizwan.”

Police say he was linked to the D company, the network led by Dawood Ibrahim. He had allegedly been in contact with Chhota Shakeel, a close aide of Dawood. In 2016, the report says, Shakeel tasked him to kill the jailed gangster Chhota Rajan.

Durrani was also arrested in a case relating to threats to the Pakistani Canadian journalist Tarek Fatah. He faced over 20 criminal cases, including murder, attempted murder and robbery.

A Gang War In Northeast Delhi

Police say Durrani wanted to establish his dominance in the northeast region of Delhi. His gang was mainly in conflict with a group led by Raja Mewati, also known as “Akki Don,” which operated in east and northeast Delhi.

According to police sources, the two gangs had a long running rivalry over territory, betting operations, the drug trade and extortion.

Two Earlier Killings

On May 26, Raja Mewati, the maternal uncle of Haroon Saifi, was shot dead. Durrani was later identified as the main shooter, according to police.

About three weeks later, on June 15, a man named Rashid, alias “Pani Wala,” was killed. He was a close associate and alleged financier of Durrani. Haroon Saifi and members of his gang were arrested in that case.

What Happens Next?

Will the encounter be examined by a magisterial inquiry, as is usual after such deaths? What will the investigation of Sameer’s murder reveal now that the main accused is dead? Will the gang war between the two groups end, or will it escalate? And will police arrest the others who may have helped Durrani? Officials have not said.