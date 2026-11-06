Who Was Nisha Bhagat? Before Her Death, Jharkhand Tribal Leader Went Live on Facebook, Named People and Questioned Police Inaction

Jharkhand tribal leader Nisha Bhagat’s death has brought her final Facebook Live into focus. Before her death by suicide, Bhagat went live on Facebook and made several serious allegations against the Hemant Soren government, people connected to land disputes and the police administration.

In her final broadcast, she spoke about her struggle for tribal rights and claimed that she had received little support despite repeatedly raising issues affecting her community. She also questioned why she had to face difficulties for speaking against the government and highlighting alleged wrongdoing. Her emotional statements about her parents and her personal struggles have also drawn attention.

‘I Kept Fighting for My Community’: Nisha Bhagat’s Final Words

During the Facebook Live, Bhagat said many people considered her a strong woman. She claimed that she had consistently fought for the rights and interests of her tribal community. Taking aim at the Hemant Soren government, she questioned whether exposing the government’s alleged shortcomings was being treated as a mistake.

She also alleged that certain people were humiliating and harassing women. Bhagat said she was finding it increasingly difficult to tolerate such treatment.

Nisha Bhagat Questions Land-Related Figures and Police Administration

Bhagat also levelled allegations against some people associated with land-related matters. She expressed anger towards the administration and claimed that her repeated attempts to seek protection and assistance had not produced the desired response. She specifically mentioned Ajay Tirkey while questioning the administration’s role in the matter.

However, these allegations were made by Bhagat during her Facebook Live and have not been independently established.

Final Facebook Live Includes Phone Call With Pithoria Police Officer

One of the significant moments in the broadcast was her phone conversation with the Pithoria police station in-charge. During the call, Bhagat expressed dissatisfaction with the police response. She alleged that the police had failed to arrest those responsible for a theft at her house.

She also questioned why action had not been taken against people she accused of defaming her. During the conversation, she spoke about the difficulties she was facing and recalled her efforts for her family and the tribal community.

Nisha Bhagat Speaks About Parents and Tribal Rights

Bhagat repeatedly mentioned her parents during the broadcast. She said they had raised her with great love and expressed sadness over the difficulties they were facing because of her struggles. She also claimed that she had dedicated her life to fighting for the tribal community but had not received the expected support from political parties.

Following news of her death, her final Facebook Live has become a subject of discussion. The allegations she made against the government, individuals and police administration have raised questions that may require further investigation.