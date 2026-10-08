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Home > Regionals News > Who Was Pallattu Brahmadathan? Why Kerala Is Mourning Its Beloved 45-Year-Old Elephant Who Stood Beside His Mahout’s Body – What Happened?

Who Was Pallattu Brahmadathan? Why Kerala Is Mourning Its Beloved 45-Year-Old Elephant Who Stood Beside His Mahout’s Body – What Happened?

Kerala’s famed captive elephant Pallattu Brahmadathan, known as “Gaja Kausthubham,” died after reportedly being struck by lightning during heavy rain in Kottayam’s Melampara.

Why Kerala Is Mourning Its Beloved 45-Year-Old Elephant . (Image Credit: pallattu_brahmadhathan/Insta)
Why Kerala Is Mourning Its Beloved 45-Year-Old Elephant . (Image Credit: pallattu_brahmadhathan/Insta)

Published By: Khushi Patel
Last updated: Thu 2026-10-08 12:49 IST

It was around 5:30 pm on Sunday, October 4. Heavy rain was falling over Melampara, near Erattupetta in Kerala’s Kottayam district. Brahmadathan stood close to his owner’s house, on the Pallattu family property.

Then lightning struck. According to reports and forest officials, the 45-year-old tusker died in the strike.

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The Doctor’s Confirmation

A veterinary doctor was called to the spot and confirmed the death. For those who knew the animal, the news spread quickly. A familiar face of Kerala’s festival season was gone.

Who Was Pallattu Brahmadathan?

Brahmadathan was a captive elephant who took part regularly in temple festivals across Kerala. Among elephant enthusiasts, he was a well-known name and was often called “Gaja Kausthubham.”

He was brought to Kerala from Arunachal Pradesh nearly 30 years ago. Over the years, he took part in major cultural events and carried the thidambu, the sacred replica of the deity, during the Thrissur Pooram, one of the state’s biggest festivals.

A Warning That Came Two Days Earlier

The storm that killed him was not entirely unforeseen. On October 2, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA), citing the India Meteorological Department, had issued a lightning warning covering October 4 to 6. It said thunderstorms and strong winds were expected in parts of the state.

Kerala has two rainy seasons, and the northeast monsoon becomes prominent around October and November.

What Does the Disaster Authority Advise?

The KSDMA’s advisory says lightning threatens animals as well as people. It advises people to move indoors at the first sign of lightning or thunderstorms. It also advises against keeping domestic animals tethered in open areas during lightning.

The Last Rites

After the forest department completed the postmortem examination, Brahmadathan was cremated near the Pallattu house, the property where he was standing when the lightning struck.

For now, a tusker who walked into one of Kerala’s grandest festivals is gone, struck down on an ordinary rainy evening.

Also Read: Caught On CCTV: ‘Dragged By Hair, Thrown To Ground’ — Chandrapur School Principal Booked Over Alleged Assault On Class 9 Student

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Who Was Pallattu Brahmadathan? Why Kerala Is Mourning Its Beloved 45-Year-Old Elephant Who Stood Beside His Mahout’s Body – What Happened?
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Who Was Pallattu Brahmadathan? Why Kerala Is Mourning Its Beloved 45-Year-Old Elephant Who Stood Beside His Mahout’s Body – What Happened?

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Who Was Pallattu Brahmadathan? Why Kerala Is Mourning Its Beloved 45-Year-Old Elephant Who Stood Beside His Mahout’s Body – What Happened?

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Who Was Pallattu Brahmadathan? Why Kerala Is Mourning Its Beloved 45-Year-Old Elephant Who Stood Beside His Mahout’s Body – What Happened?

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Who Was Pallattu Brahmadathan? Why Kerala Is Mourning Its Beloved 45-Year-Old Elephant Who Stood Beside His Mahout’s Body – What Happened?
Who Was Pallattu Brahmadathan? Why Kerala Is Mourning Its Beloved 45-Year-Old Elephant Who Stood Beside His Mahout’s Body – What Happened?
Who Was Pallattu Brahmadathan? Why Kerala Is Mourning Its Beloved 45-Year-Old Elephant Who Stood Beside His Mahout’s Body – What Happened?
Who Was Pallattu Brahmadathan? Why Kerala Is Mourning Its Beloved 45-Year-Old Elephant Who Stood Beside His Mahout’s Body – What Happened?
Who Was Pallattu Brahmadathan? Why Kerala Is Mourning Its Beloved 45-Year-Old Elephant Who Stood Beside His Mahout’s Body – What Happened?

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