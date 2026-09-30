LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Who Was Pradeep Purnekar? Shiv Sena UBT Leader Shot Dead After Getting Police Notice Day Before His Killing

Who Was Pradeep Purnekar? Shiv Sena UBT Leader Shot Dead After Getting Police Notice Day Before His Killing

Pradeep Purnekar, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Thane division head, was shot dead by unidentified assailants. Police are probing the motive, checking CCTV footage and investigating possible political rivalry and personal enmity.

Pradeep Purnekar Shot Dead In Thane, Police Probe Attack (Image: X)
Pradeep Purnekar Shot Dead In Thane, Police Probe Attack (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Wed 2026-09-30 08:14 IST

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Pradeep Purnekar was shot dead after unidentified assailants fired two rounds at him and physically assaulted him in Maharashtra’s Thane city on Tuesday night. The attack took place around 9 pm under the jurisdiction of Kapurbawdi police station. Purnekar, the Thane ‘vibhag pramukh’ or division head of the Uddhav Thackeray-led party, was rushed to Infinity Hospital near R Mall on Ghodbunder Road, where doctors began emergency treatment. He sustained serious bullet injuries and died during treatment, police said.

Pradeep purnekar attack triggers tension in Thane

The killing sparked tension in the area and concern among local party workers and supporters. After being alerted, police reached the spot, secured the area and collected forensic evidence. Reportedly, investigators are scanning CCTV footage from the attack site and nearby arterial roads to track the suspects and their escape routes. ‘Nakabandi’ or checkpoints have also been placed at major exits across Thane.

You Might Be Interested In

Pradeep purnekar motive remains under investigation

The motive behind the killing is not known yet, police said, as per reports. Investigators are looking at all possible angles, including political rivalry and personal enmity. Senior Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders have demanded the immediate arrest of those responsible and a swift probe. Police have not established any link between Purnekar’s civic activities and his killing.

Pradeep purnekar had raised civic issues

According to a report by Marathi outlet Pudhari, Purnekar had been raising civic problems and alleged unauthorised constructions in Manpada and Manorama Nagar. He was associated with the “Ekta Gaon Bachao Kruti Samiti” and had opposed an alleged unauthorised parking tower. Purnekar had reportedly planned an indefinite hunger strike over the issue and received a police notice on Monday, a day before the shooting.

However, police have not publicly linked the protest or civic dispute to the murder. The investigation into Pradeep Purnekar’s killing and the motive behind the attack is continuing.

Also Read: Head Constable Clings To Hyundai Creta’s Roof For 40 Km As Gutkha Smugglers Speed Away, Viral Video Shows Police Chase In Coimbatore    

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Was Pradeep Purnekar? Shiv Sena UBT Leader Shot Dead After Getting Police Notice Day Before His Killing
Tags: home-hero-pos-1latest newsmaharashtra news

RELATED News

Mathura Woman Allegedly Dragged Into Car, Gang-Raped At Guest House; What Happened After She Returned Home?

Punjab Gurdwara Attack: 4 Masked Men Enter At Midnight, Shoot Sevadar; What Triggered The Attack?

Rs 2 Lakh Extortion Claim: 8 Police Personnel Suspended In Lakhimpur Kheri Snake Case; What Triggered Action?

4 CISF Personnel, Including Officer, Killed In J&K’s Kathua After Colleague Opens Fire; What Triggered The Altercation?

17-Year-Old Girl Dies By Suicide After Repeated Calls, Stalking And Harassment: Why 2 Polytechnic Students Arrested In Krishnagiri

LATEST NEWS

Who Was Pradeep Purnekar? Shiv Sena UBT Leader Shot Dead After Getting Police Notice Day Before His Killing

Premier League Confirms Manchester City Guilty of All Financial Charges, ‘Sham’ Contracts And £830m Overstated Income Revealed

The Paradise Box Office Collection Day 6: Nani’s Film Sees Sharp Monday Drop, Inches Closer To Rs 100 Crore In India

The Vvaan Box Office Collection Day 5: Sidharth Malhotra’s Folk Thriller Holds At Rs 5.25 Crore On First Monday, Crosses Rs 40 Crore

India’s Asian Games 2026 Schedule Today, Sep 30: Archers, Wrestlers Eye Gold as India Try to Jump in Tally | Check Full Schedule of Gold Medal Events

‘Ek Kachori, Do Samosa, In Mardon Ka Kya Bharosa’: These Viral Slogans From Women’s Protest Are Taking Over The Internet

IND vs WI: Key West Indies Player Ruled Out Of 2nd ODI As Team India Eye Series Victory

Nityas Gems and Jewellery Limited IPO Opens on September 30, 2026

One Nears Rs 100 Crore, One Struggles To Reach Rs 50 Crore: The Paradise Vs The Vvaan Box Office Explained

Teerth Realties Strengthens Pune Portfolio with Focus on Integrated Urban Development

Who Was Pradeep Purnekar? Shiv Sena UBT Leader Shot Dead After Getting Police Notice Day Before His Killing

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Was Pradeep Purnekar? Shiv Sena UBT Leader Shot Dead After Getting Police Notice Day Before His Killing

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Was Pradeep Purnekar? Shiv Sena UBT Leader Shot Dead After Getting Police Notice Day Before His Killing
Who Was Pradeep Purnekar? Shiv Sena UBT Leader Shot Dead After Getting Police Notice Day Before His Killing
Who Was Pradeep Purnekar? Shiv Sena UBT Leader Shot Dead After Getting Police Notice Day Before His Killing
Who Was Pradeep Purnekar? Shiv Sena UBT Leader Shot Dead After Getting Police Notice Day Before His Killing
Who Was Pradeep Purnekar? Shiv Sena UBT Leader Shot Dead After Getting Police Notice Day Before His Killing

QUICK LINKS