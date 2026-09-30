Who Was Pradeep Purnekar? Shiv Sena UBT Leader Shot Dead After Getting Police Notice Day Before His Killing

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Pradeep Purnekar was shot dead after unidentified assailants fired two rounds at him and physically assaulted him in Maharashtra’s Thane city on Tuesday night. The attack took place around 9 pm under the jurisdiction of Kapurbawdi police station. Purnekar, the Thane ‘vibhag pramukh’ or division head of the Uddhav Thackeray-led party, was rushed to Infinity Hospital near R Mall on Ghodbunder Road, where doctors began emergency treatment. He sustained serious bullet injuries and died during treatment, police said.

Pradeep purnekar attack triggers tension in Thane

The killing sparked tension in the area and concern among local party workers and supporters. After being alerted, police reached the spot, secured the area and collected forensic evidence. Reportedly, investigators are scanning CCTV footage from the attack site and nearby arterial roads to track the suspects and their escape routes. ‘Nakabandi’ or checkpoints have also been placed at major exits across Thane.

Pradeep purnekar motive remains under investigation

The motive behind the killing is not known yet, police said, as per reports. Investigators are looking at all possible angles, including political rivalry and personal enmity. Senior Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders have demanded the immediate arrest of those responsible and a swift probe. Police have not established any link between Purnekar’s civic activities and his killing.

Pradeep purnekar had raised civic issues

According to a report by Marathi outlet Pudhari, Purnekar had been raising civic problems and alleged unauthorised constructions in Manpada and Manorama Nagar. He was associated with the “Ekta Gaon Bachao Kruti Samiti” and had opposed an alleged unauthorised parking tower. Purnekar had reportedly planned an indefinite hunger strike over the issue and received a police notice on Monday, a day before the shooting.

However, police have not publicly linked the protest or civic dispute to the murder. The investigation into Pradeep Purnekar’s killing and the motive behind the attack is continuing.

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