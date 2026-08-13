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Home > Regionals News > Who Was Riddhi Thakkar? 24-Year-Old Mumbai Biker Dies In Chhattisgarh Crash On Way To Bastar

Who Was Riddhi Thakkar? 24-Year-Old Mumbai Biker Dies In Chhattisgarh Crash On Way To Bastar

Who was Riddhi Thakkar? The 24-year-old Mumbai woman died after her motorcycle was hit by a trailer on NH-30 while travelling with a group towards Bastar.

Riddhi Thakkar dies in Chhattisgarh crash while riding to Bastar (Images: X)
Riddhi Thakkar dies in Chhattisgarh crash while riding to Bastar (Images: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Thu 2026-08-13 10:04 IST

Riddhi Thakkar, a 24-year-old woman from Kandivali West in Mumbai, died after her motorcycle was hit by a trailer on National Highway 30 in Chhattisgarh’s Dhamtari district early Wednesday. She was travelling with a group of around 23 women and motorcycle riders from Mumbai who were heading towards Bastar when the crash happened near Markatola Ghat, close to Markatola village. The impact left Riddhi Thakkar critically injured.

As per reports, Police said most of the group had moved ahead while Riddhi Thakkar and a few other riders were travelling behind. At around 5-6 am, a speeding trailer allegedly hit her motorcycle from behind. The collision threw her onto the road. An emergency call was made to 112, following which she was taken to a nearby health centre in Charama.

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What happened during Riddhi Thakkar’s Bastar trip?

Riddhi Thakkar was taken to Shriram Hospital in Dhamtari due to the severity of her injuries after being provided with initial treatment. She was then examined by doctors at the hospital and was pronounced dead. Her body was moved to Dhamtari district hospital for an autopsy.

Reportedly, the trailer driver allegedly fled the spot with the vehicle after the crash. Police reached the accident site and began efforts to trace the trailer and identify the driver. Investigators are also checking CCTV footage from cameras near the site and recording statements from Riddhi Thakkar’s fellow riders.

Riddhi Thakkar crash probe underway as police question fellow riders

Reports say that Dhamtari senior police officer Bhanu Pratap Chandrakar said Riddhi Thakkar was travelling with the Mumbai-based biking group when her motorcycle was hit by the trailer near Markatola. He said a case of unnatural death has been registered and the circumstances surrounding the crash are being investigated.

Police have also registered a case in connection with the accident and are questioning other members of the group. The crash left the motorcycle group shocked and grieving as investigators continued to piece together what happened on NH-30.

Riddhi Thakkar’s family informed as post-mortem formalities begin

Riddhi Thakkar’s family was informed about her death. According to reports, the Mayor of Dhamtari Municipal Corporation reached the spot after learning about the accident and informed the family, saying they would be given all possible assistance.

Her body remains at Dhamtari district hospital for post-mortem examination. Once the formalities are completed, it will be handed over to her family. The investigation remains focused on tracing the trailer and determining the exact circumstances of the fatal crash.

Also Read: Leh Earthquake: 5.5-Magnitude Tremor Jolts Ladakh Early Morning, No Damage Reported    

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Who Was Riddhi Thakkar? 24-Year-Old Mumbai Biker Dies In Chhattisgarh Crash On Way To Bastar
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Who Was Riddhi Thakkar? 24-Year-Old Mumbai Biker Dies In Chhattisgarh Crash On Way To Bastar

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Who Was Riddhi Thakkar? 24-Year-Old Mumbai Biker Dies In Chhattisgarh Crash On Way To Bastar
Who Was Riddhi Thakkar? 24-Year-Old Mumbai Biker Dies In Chhattisgarh Crash On Way To Bastar
Who Was Riddhi Thakkar? 24-Year-Old Mumbai Biker Dies In Chhattisgarh Crash On Way To Bastar
Who Was Riddhi Thakkar? 24-Year-Old Mumbai Biker Dies In Chhattisgarh Crash On Way To Bastar

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