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Home > Regionals News > Who Was Watching Women In Bathroom? Hidden Camera Found In Bhilai Hotel; Private Moments Recorded, What Did Owner Reveal?

Who Was Watching Women In Bathroom? Hidden Camera Found In Bhilai Hotel; Private Moments Recorded, What Did Owner Reveal?

A suspected spy camera found inside a bathroom at Bhilai’s Hariraj Hotel has triggered a police probe, with an alleged hotel employee absconding.

Hidden Camera Found Inside Bhilai Hotel Bathroom (Image: AI-generated)
Hidden Camera Found Inside Bhilai Hotel Bathroom (Image: AI-generated)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Thu 2026-10-08 13:55 IST

The discovery of a suspected spy camera inside a bathroom at Hariraj Hotel in Bhilai, Chhattisgarh, has triggered a police investigation into a possible privacy breach. A woman who had come to the hotel for dinner noticed a suspicious object when she went to the bathroom. On checking it closely, she found that it was a camera allegedly positioned in a way that could record activities inside the bathroom. She immediately informed the hotel management, which then alerted the police.

Bhilai hotel camera discovery raises privacy concerns

The discovery caused a stir at the hotel, with questions now being raised about how the camera was installed and whether anyone had been recorded. As per reports, police are examining the circumstances surrounding the device and are also checking related hotel records and technical information.

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Initial investigation has pointed towards the alleged involvement of a hotel employee. According to reports, the staff member fled after learning that the camera had been discovered. Police are now searching for the accused employee and trying to establish when the camera was installed and whether it was used to make any recordings.

Bhilai police probe whether others were involved

In addition to that, researchers are also investigating whether it was just one individual who was involved in such behavior or whether there were others who could have played a part. There are other technicalities relating to the hotel’s cameras which are being investigated.

The technical information that will come from the camera as well as information from the hotel is expected to help in establishing what really happened. The investigation is taking place at the moment and further information regarding the alleged employee and the usage of the camera will be available after the police investigation.

Privacy of hotel guests called into question in Bhilai case

The finding of the camera in the restroom area of the hotel has brought the issue of the privacy of hotel customers to the fore. But so far, the allegations against the employee and recording on camera have not been substantiated.

Also Read: Watch Video: 2 Pet Elephants Join Woman’s Funeral Procession, Walk 15 Km to Rajghat in Sambhal; 1,500 People From 12 Villages Attend – Why Were They So Attached?    

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Who Was Watching Women In Bathroom? Hidden Camera Found In Bhilai Hotel; Private Moments Recorded, What Did Owner Reveal?
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Who Was Watching Women In Bathroom? Hidden Camera Found In Bhilai Hotel; Private Moments Recorded, What Did Owner Reveal?

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Who Was Watching Women In Bathroom? Hidden Camera Found In Bhilai Hotel; Private Moments Recorded, What Did Owner Reveal?
Who Was Watching Women In Bathroom? Hidden Camera Found In Bhilai Hotel; Private Moments Recorded, What Did Owner Reveal?
Who Was Watching Women In Bathroom? Hidden Camera Found In Bhilai Hotel; Private Moments Recorded, What Did Owner Reveal?
Who Was Watching Women In Bathroom? Hidden Camera Found In Bhilai Hotel; Private Moments Recorded, What Did Owner Reveal?
Who Was Watching Women In Bathroom? Hidden Camera Found In Bhilai Hotel; Private Moments Recorded, What Did Owner Reveal?

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