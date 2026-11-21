Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that skilled workers would continue to have employment opportunities despite the growing use of Artificial Intelligence (AI). He asserted that vocational training and practical skills would play a crucial role in building a developed India.

Addressing the 5th Kaushal Deekshant Samaroh in UP Capital Lucknow, PM Modi said that people with relevant skills would remain in demand as the country expands its manufacturing capabilities and embraces emerging technologies.

PM Modi also referred to concerns over AI replacing human jobs and recalled how skilled workers kept essential services and operations running during the COVID-19 pandemic. “Whoever has skill, no one can take away their employment,” PM Modi said, urging youth to focus on acquiring practical skills and mastering new technologies.

PM Modi also described ITI graduates as an important part of India’s nation-building process. He said their technical expertise and craftsmanship would contribute significantly to the goal of a ‘Viksit Bharat’.

The Prime Minister also stressed on the need to restore the traditional respect associated with skilled professions and argued that India’s rich heritage of craftsmanship had suffered during British rule because of an education system that prioritised clerical jobs over vocational skills.

The PM also cited traditional crafts like as Lucknow’s Chikankari, Banarasi silk, Kashmir Pashmina, Kanjeevaram silk, Kalamkari and metalwork and said India’s global identity had historically been shaped by the skills of its artisans.

He also referred to Gujarat’s traditional Vasavaya system, under which skilled artisans and service providers settled in newly established villages to meet the needs of local communities.

PM Modi also highlighted the expansion of vocational education. He said nearly 5,000 new Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) had been established across the country over the past decade. He also said that ITI enrolment had increased by more than 5 lakh, while the number of female students had grown to more than two-and-a-half times its earlier level.