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Home > Regionals News > ‘Whole School Was Stolen’ In Bihar? Villagers Made Shocking Claim, Then Officials Checked The Records

‘Whole School Was Stolen’ In Bihar? Villagers Made Shocking Claim, Then Officials Checked The Records

Villagers in Bihar’s Katihar claimed a school building worth Rs 44.85 lakh had been ‘stolen’. They even approached officials with documents. But the administration’s probe revealed a completely different story.

‘Whole School Was Stolen’ In Bihar? Villagers Made Shocking Claim, Then Officials Checked The Records

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Sat 2026-09-12 22:39 IST

A bizarre case linked to a government school has emerged from Bihar’s Katihar district. Villagers in Pranpur block claimed that an entire school building had been “stolen”. The residents of the tribal-dominated village of Dighapar first held a meeting. They then travelled to Katihar with drums and raised the issue before senior officials.

The villagers submitted a written complaint to the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Sub-Divisional Police Officer and other senior officials. They demanded an early investigation. According to their complaint, land had been provided with the help of local residents for the construction of the Naya Prathamik Vidyalaya Dighapar building.

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Villagers Claimed Rs 44.85 Lakh Was Released

The villagers referred to government records to support their claims. They said a tender process for the school building was conducted in 2024. They further claimed that Rs 44.85 lakh was released for the construction work.

The complaint also referred to Bihar’s e-procurement records. It claimed that under tender number 2024_BSEB_314680-1, a completion certificate was issued on March 25, 2025. The villagers alleged that the construction agency had also received the money in three instalments.

According to the complaint, Rs 15 lakh was paid on April 18, 2024. Another Rs 15 lakh was reportedly paid on September 28, 2024. The final payment of Rs 14.85 lakh was allegedly made on March 12, 2025. Together, the claimed payments amounted to Rs 44.85 lakh.

But There Was No School Building At The Site

The situation at the alleged construction site raised more questions. According to the villagers, there was no school building at the location. They claimed the area looked like a river island and that “not a single brick” had been added for the construction.

Based on the documents, local residents and public representatives raised questions about how such a large amount could have been released without any construction. The complaint soon caught the attention of the administration. Sadar SDM Suraj Kumar met the villagers and assured them that he would personally inspect the site.

Officials Reached The Spot To Verify The Claim

Following the complaint, SDM Suraj Kumar and District Education Officer Rahul Chandra Chaudhary visited the location. Officials checked the documents and compared them with the available government records in the presence of the villagers. The findings, however, were very different from the claims made in the complaint.

The investigation found that no such tender had been issued for the school construction. Officials also found no allocation for the proposed school building and no withdrawal of Rs 44.85 lakh for the project. This meant the claim about the construction and payment of Rs 44.85 lakh was misleading. The investigation did not find any financial irregularity in the matter.

Tender Had Already Been Cancelled

Officials also found that the tender number mentioned in the complaint had already been cancelled. Another surprising detail emerged during the investigation.

According to school headmaster Bhanu Pratap Singh, some local boys and children allegedly used ChatGPT to prepare documents resembling official records. These documents were then circulated among villagers, creating confusion about the school construction and alleged payment. The claim therefore gained attention despite the fact that the government records did not support it.

Katihar DM Clarifies the Rs 44.85 Lakh Claim

Katihar District Magistrate Ashutosh Dwivedi also addressed the matter. He said the SDM and DEO had personally investigated the complaint. According to the DM, the tender being referred to by the villagers had already been cancelled. He further said that the investigation found no irregularity in the case.

The administration concluded that misleading information had been circulated. Officials said there was no evidence of ₹44.85 lakh being withdrawn or misused for the construction of the school.

What initially appeared to be a shocking case of an entire school being “stolen” therefore turned out to be a case of misleading documents and misinformation, according to the administration’s investigation.

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‘Whole School Was Stolen’ In Bihar? Villagers Made Shocking Claim, Then Officials Checked The Records
Tags: Bihar education departmentBihar school controversyBihar school newsKatihar newsKatihar school newsstolen school Bihar

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‘Whole School Was Stolen’ In Bihar? Villagers Made Shocking Claim, Then Officials Checked The Records

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‘Whole School Was Stolen’ In Bihar? Villagers Made Shocking Claim, Then Officials Checked The Records
‘Whole School Was Stolen’ In Bihar? Villagers Made Shocking Claim, Then Officials Checked The Records
‘Whole School Was Stolen’ In Bihar? Villagers Made Shocking Claim, Then Officials Checked The Records
‘Whole School Was Stolen’ In Bihar? Villagers Made Shocking Claim, Then Officials Checked The Records
‘Whole School Was Stolen’ In Bihar? Villagers Made Shocking Claim, Then Officials Checked The Records

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