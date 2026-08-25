Whose Game Will Mayawati Spoil-BJP,SP Or Congress? BSP Goes Solo In 3 States: Who Gains, Who Loses?

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati has once again announced the solo route, announcing that her party will contest the upcoming elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Uttarakhand independently. The decision comes as major parties intensify their efforts to consolidate Dalit and marginalised voters.

Why Mayawati’s Move Matters in UP

The biggest impact could be felt in Uttar Pradesh, where the BJP is preparing for a crucial UP Assembly 2027 battle against the Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance. Akhilesh Yadav has already confirmed that SP and Congress will contest together. A standalone BSP could divide anti-BJP votes, potentially benefiting the BJP in closely fought constituencies. At the same time, it could also cut into the BJP’s Dalit support base.

SP Faces the Biggest Direct Challenge

For the Samajwadi Party, Mayawati’s return to an aggressive electoral strategy is particularly significant. The BSP once had a much stronger Dalit vote base, but its vote share fell to 9.39% in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, when it won no seats in UP. If the BSP recovers even partially, the SP-Congress alliance could face losses in marginal seats.

What About Congress?

Congress could also lose some Dalit votes, especially if its attempt to rebuild support among marginalised communities gains traction. However, the party may benefit indirectly if a three-way contest weakens the BJP or SP in specific constituencies.

Who Gains Most?

The answer may depend on geography and vote margins. In a close BJP-SP contest, even a modest BSP vote share could change the winner. That makes Mayawati potentially more important as a vote-cutter than a traditional alliance partner.

The Bigger Question

Mayawati’s solo strategy is not merely about three states—it is about rebuilding the BSP as an independent political force. Whether it hurts BJP, SP or Congress will ultimately depend on how successfully the BSP reconnects with Dalit voters before the elections.

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