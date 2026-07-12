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Home > Regionals News > Why a Karnataka Bus Conductor Told State Transport Minister to Get Off Bus? What Happened Next Led to Suspensions

Why a Karnataka Bus Conductor Told State Transport Minister to Get Off Bus? What Happened Next Led to Suspensions

The Karnataka transport minister conducted a surprise bus ride, which took an unexpected turn when the conductor asked him to deboard. The incident later resulted in the suspension of the driver and conductor.

Why a Karnataka Bus Conductor Told State Transport Minister to Get Off Bus? What Happened Next Led to Suspensions

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Sun 2026-07-12 12:52 IST

During his inspection visit, the minister boarded a bus which was travelling from Hebbal to Nagashetty Halli. After requesting two tickets, he handed the conductor a Rs 100 note. To this, the conductor asked for the exact change. When the minister stated that he did not have smaller notes, the conductor allegedly told him to get off the bus if he could not provide the correct amount. 

During the journey, the minister boarded a bus travelling from Hebbal to Nagashetty Halli. After requesting two tickets, he handed the conductor a Rs 100 note. The conductor asked for exact change. When the minister explained that he did not have smaller notes, the conductor allegedly told him to get off the bus if he could not provide the correct amount.

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Throughout this conversation, neither the driver nor the conductor realised that they were talking to the state’s Transport Minister. Instead of revealing his identity, Byrathi Suresh quietly stepped off the bus. However, after the incident, both the driver and the conductor were suspended. 

Routes Covered During the Surprise Inspection

The Minister conducted the inspection between 7:10 pm and 9:10 pm, and during this time, he travelled through key areas which include Jayamahal, TV Tower, RT Nagar, CBI Road, Hebbal, Manyata Tech Park, Nagawara, Hennur, Hennur Bande, Byrathi Bande, and Geddalahalli.

The inspection was aimed at evaluating the condition and quality of Bengaluru’s public transport services from a passenger’s point of view, and he was also trying to understand what kind of issues commuters regularly face. 

Auto-Rickshaw Ride Also Raises Concerns

After inspecting the bus, the minister then hired an auto-rickshaw from Nagashetty Halli, but his experience did not improve. The auto-driver’s fare meter showed Rs 30, but the driver demanded Rs 36, and he claimed that the meter would be corrected later. After questioning the extra charge, Byrathi Suresh eventually paid Rs 40 and ended his inspection journey. 

Surprise Check Highlights Everyday Commuter Issues

This secret visit to understand people’s daily problems offered a real-world challenges faced by Bengaluru commuters. The minister got to know about daily-life difficulties of passengers, from ticketing disputes on BMTC buses to fare-related concerns in auto-rickshaws. 

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Why a Karnataka Bus Conductor Told State Transport Minister to Get Off Bus? What Happened Next Led to Suspensions
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Why a Karnataka Bus Conductor Told State Transport Minister to Get Off Bus? What Happened Next Led to Suspensions

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Why a Karnataka Bus Conductor Told State Transport Minister to Get Off Bus? What Happened Next Led to Suspensions
Why a Karnataka Bus Conductor Told State Transport Minister to Get Off Bus? What Happened Next Led to Suspensions
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