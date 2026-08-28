Why Aga Ruhullah Is Quitting As Srinagar MP On November 3 After Farooq Abdullah’s Ultimatum

Trouble has started to mount for the National Conference (NC) as its firebrand leader and Member of Parliament from Srinagar, Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, is set to resign from both the basic membership of the party and his Lok Sabha seat on November 3. The move comes after NC patron and former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah openly challenged the leader to step down and seek a fresh mandate if he believed his 2024 victory was based on his personal political standing rather than the party’s backing.

Resignation Set for Father’s Death Anniversary

Ruhullah plans to formally announce and submit his resignation on November 3. This date marks the 26th death anniversary of his father, Aga Syed Mehdi, a senior political leader who was killed in a high-intensity IED blast in Budgam’s Magam area while his convoy was crossing a bridge. On this solemn occasion, the Srinagar MP will send his official resignation letter to both the Lok Sabha Speaker and NC President. Addressing the delay of two months before formally stepping down , Mehdi explained that he needs this time to disburse his remaining MPLADS (Member of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme) funds and fulfill ongoing commitments made to his constituents.

Accusations of Betrayal and Abandoned Mandate

The rift between Ruhullah and the top NC leadership has been brewing for months over core ideological issues. Mehdi has publicly accused his party of abandoning key election promises, particularly regarding the fight for the restoration of Article 370, special constitutional status, and statehood for Jammu & Kashmir. He openly questioned why the NC leadership made these pledges during the 2024 assembly elections if they intended to back away shortly after coming into power. Refusing to remain complicit in what he terms “lies and betrayal,” Mehdi asserted that he cannot compromise his core principles or normalize the post-August 2019 constitutional changes for political expediency.

Rest assured, the resignation will come. It would have come even without you asking but before that must come accountability. I have written a letter to my party President, Janab Dr. Farooq Abdullah in response to his public demand for my resignation. Awaiting his response to… pic.twitter.com/R9V1DUFUL9 — Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi (@RuhullahMehdi) August 28, 2026

Plans to Challenge NC as an Independent Candidate

The Srinagar MP is preparing to take on the NC on his own terms. After consulting with the public, Mehdi plans to re-contest the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat as an independent candidate in the upcoming by-election, reprts NDTV. Ever since Omar Abdullah assumed the Chief Minister’s office, Ruhullah has been relentlessly targeting the NC administration, accusing it of misleading an entire population that voted with hope after enduring decades of suffering. He has also written formal letters to party president Farooq Abdullah demanding clear answers on key policy deviations.

Supporters Rally Behind ‘A Leader’s Choice’

Ruhullah’s supporters, especially across his home stronghold of Budgam, have hailed his decision as a rare display of political integrity. Locals expressed that the party leadership began ignoring Mehdi’s voice almost immediately after forming the government. “Ruhullah has shown political leaders in Kashmir that he is willing to sacrifice a parliamentary seat for the welfare and dignity of the people,” said Ghulam Hassan, a Budgam resident. “He refused to sell out the promises made during the 2024 elections.” Another local supporter added that Ruhullah’s unwavering stance reflects a deep personal evolution, praising his willingness to stand firm on principle despite immense party pressure. By opting to step down, Ruhullah has set the stage for a high-stakes electoral showdown in Kashmir that could significantly reshape the region’s political landscape.

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