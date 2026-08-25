Why App-Based Cab Drivers Approach Bombay HC Against Maharashtra Govt. What Is the Row Over Marathi Language

Four app-based cab drivers from Mumbai have moved the Bombay High Court against the Maharashtra government’s decision to make working knowledge of Marathi compulsory for certain auto and taxi drivers. The petition, filed through advocate Vivek Shukla, challenges the August 12 notification and the August 19 circular issued for its implementation.

The drivers, who work with Uber, have argued that the rule violates their fundamental rights under Articles 14, 19 and 21 of the Constitution. Shukla said he would seek urgent relief from the appropriate bench once the petition gets a registration or lodging number.

PIL Says Marathi Requirement Has No Legal Basis

The petition argues that the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, does not prescribe any language requirement for getting a driver badge or permit. It also says the law does not give authorities the power to suspend or cancel a badge because a driver does not know Marathi.

“The impugned Notification manufactures a new disqualification which the Parliament never enacted,” the plea states.

The petition has asked the court to quash the notification and circular. It has also sought a stay on their implementation until the case is decided.

Drivers Claim Migrants Are Being Targeted

The plea has also questioned the verification of domicile certificates and police checks into whether drivers have lived in Maharashtra for 15 years. It claimed the move was aimed at “migrant workers” and violated their fundamental rights.

“Citizens of India who move to Maharashtra to earn their bread are being treated as outsiders in their own country,” the petition claimed.

Nearly 9.6 Lakh Drivers Face Action, Plea Says

The petition claimed that the new rule could affect lakhs of drivers. According to the plea, nearly 9.6 lakh permit and badge holders have so far faced notices, suspension or possible cancellation of their badges.

It also said 1.65 lakh non-Marathi-speaking drivers attended a training programme or language campaign. However, many others remain at risk of action.

“For a daily earner, even a single day without the badge means hunger for his family,” the plea stated. The petition described the impact as “immediate, continuing and irreparable”, particularly for drivers dependent on daily earnings.