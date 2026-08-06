Why are Jharkhand Students Protesting for 12 Days and What are Their Demands?

The student protest in Ranchi over the JPSC and JSSC exam dispute continues for the 12th consecutive day. Thousands of students are protesting their demands at the Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in the capital. While there have been signs of talks between the government and student representatives, no concrete solution has been reached.

The protesting students say they want a clear decision, not just assurances. They say they will not end the protest until all their key demands are met.

Why Is the Students’ Movement Continuing Even on the 12th Day?

Students allege serious irregularities in the JPSC and JSSC recruitment exams. They say that OMR sheet errors and paper leaks have been reported in the 14th JPSC exam and the JSSC-CGL recruitment process.

The protests initially began with a few hundred students. However, after videos and posts went viral on social media, the movement quickly grew. It has now become the largest student movement in Jharkhand.

What Are the Main Demands of the Students?

The protesting students are making several important demands of the government. Among these are:

14th JPSC exam should be cancelled.

There should be an impartial investigation of the entire recruitment process.

The matter should be investigated by the CBI.

Transparency should be increased in recruitment examinations.

Strict action should be taken against paper leak and other irregularities.

The students say their struggle is not limited to just one exam. They want to ensure that such irregularities do not occur in any future recruitment exams.

One of the students stated that ‘We will not move until demands are met.’

Speaking to India News, the agitating students clearly said, “The agitation will continue until all our major demands are met.”

He also said, “We will not end our movement under any pressure.” Students say that if the government really wants a solution, then it should come to the protest site and talk directly to the students.

Devendra Nath Mahato’s Hunger Strike

Student leader Devendra Nath Mahato has emerged as a prominent figure in this movement. He has begun an indefinite hunger strike demanding the cancellation of the 14th JPSC exam and a CBI investigation. He says that the movement will continue until the government takes a concrete decision.

Even Rain Could Not Stop the Protest

Despite the incessant rain and inclement weather in Ranchi, the students are not leaving the protest site. The demonstration continues even in the rain. A student said during the protest, “While monsoon clouds were covering Jharkhand’s skies, the ‘dark clouds of corruption’ were hanging over the future of lakhs of students.”

Hope for Talks With the Government, But No Confidence

The government’s signal for talks has certainly raised hopes. However, student leaders say that negotiations will only be successful if the government demonstrates its intention to take a clear decision on their demands.

At present, everyone’s eyes are on the possible talks between the government and student representatives. The movement received significant support from social media.

The movement has rapidly gained traction thanks to social media. Many young people have expressed their support for the students online. The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) has also announced its support for the movement.

Now, this movement is no longer limited to the examination controversy. It is being linked to the demand for transparency and accountability in the recruitment process.