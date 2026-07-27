Why Bihar Govt Withdraws FIRs and Releases Detained Student Protesters

Following widespread student protests over examination irregularities—including NEET paper leak allegations and recruitment exam scams—and subsequent reports of protester detentions, the Bihar government has decided not to take any punitive or legal action against participating students. The announcement comes after political opposition parties and Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders threatened to launch fresh agitations. In an official press release, the Bihar government confirmed it will withdraw all First Information Reports (FIRs) registered against protesters prior to the evening of July 26, 2026, and immediately release everyone arrested during the recent demonstrations.

Why the Bihar Government Withdrew FIRs and Release Detainees

In an official statement, the state home department declared that no punitive, retaliatory, or adverse legal actions would be taken against individuals who participated in the protests in Bihar prior to 6:00 PM on July 26, 2026. “Furthermore, all persons arrested or detained in connection with cases registered before the stipulated date shall be released immediately,” stated Kshtranil Singh, Special Secretary of the state Home Department. The state government’s decision follows sharp criticism from opposition parties and a warning by CJP leaders to launch a new wave of agitations if charges against the students were not dropped.

The Bihar government has announced that it will not take any punitive or retaliatory legal action against individuals involved in protests anywhere in Bihar prior to 6:00 PM on July 26. It will also initiate the withdrawal of all FIRs, criminal complaints and show-cause notices… pic.twitter.com/CJ8oQcRcdA — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2026

Hundreds Detained During Bihar Student Protests

According to reports, 694 people were detained during a state-wide police crackdown on demonstrators. On July 25, a protest call jointly organized by the All-India Students’ Association (AISA) and the Revolutionary Youth Association (RYA) was held in solidarity with students facing alleged police brutality at Jantar Mantar. Meanwhile, CJP spokesperson Saurav Das welcomed the state government’s decision. “A big relief to students and protesters in Bihar, hours after our latest press conference declaring possible Delhi protests if guarantees are not honoured,” Das posted on X.

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