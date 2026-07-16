Class 7 Bengaluru Student Tries To End Life After Repeated Humiliation By Teachers, Allege Parents

A student studying in Class 7 is struggling for his life in Bengaluru after trying to take his own life due to repeated torture and physical abuse from his teachers in the private school. According to the claims made by his parents, the boy was allegedly trying to commit suicide on Tuesday at his own house. His family managed to find him before it could be too late and admitted him to the Natus Hospital in Nayandahalli in a critical state. This event has raised strong accusations against the school as well as teachers for torturing the child physically, causing bruises on his body, and making him mentally tortured.

Family alleges repeated humiliation and assault in Bengaluru school

Reportedly, the boy’s parents, who run a grocery store in Bengaluru, claimed their son had been facing repeated harassment inside the school. They alleged that teachers regularly beat him, causing visible injuries and pushing him into deep emotional distress. According to them, the constant humiliation eventually drove the child to take the extreme step.

Police have now taken up a case under the Juvenile Justice (JJ) Act and have started investigating the incident. Officers are also waiting for the boy to regain consciousness so they can record his statement.

Police begin Bengaluru inquiry as family awaits child’s recovery

Reports say that police said their preliminary inquiry suggests the student was recently scolded by a teacher over alleged mischief involving another student. He was also reportedly asked to leave the classroom. Investigators are now trying to establish whether the alleged harassment at the Bengaluru school led to the suicide attempt.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (South West) said the family has not yet filed a formal complaint because the child’s condition remains critical.

Investigation continues as Bengaluru police await formal complaint

“At this stage, we have not found anything conclusive on teachers’ harassment,” the senior officer said. “However, we have received an MLC report regarding the alleged suicide attempt.”

The officer added that an inspector had already been sent to the Bengaluru school to collect information and that a preliminary inquiry had begun based on available inputs. “As of now, the parents have not lodged any complaint because the child’s condition is serious,” the DCP said. Police said further legal action in Bengaluru will depend on the family’s complaint and the findings of the ongoing investigation.

(If you or someone you know is experiencing depression or going through a crisis, we urge you to reach out to suicide helpline numbers.)

Helplines

AASRA – 9820466726

Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health – 9999666555

Parivarthan Counselling Helpline- 7676602602

Lifeline Foundation- 9088030303

Parivarthan Counselling Helpline- 7676602602

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