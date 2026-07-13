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Home > Regionals News > Why Did Nitesh Rane Call Aamir Khan’s Marriage ‘Love Jihad’? What the Term Means

Why Did Nitesh Rane Call Aamir Khan’s Marriage ‘Love Jihad’? What the Term Means

Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane links Aamir Khan's marriage to Gauri Spratt with 'love jihad,' urging Hindus to reconsider support for such celebrities and sparking debate on interfaith relationships.

Nitesh Rane (Photo: ANI)
Nitesh Rane (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Mon 2026-07-13 10:52 IST

Maharashtra BJP MLA Nitesh Rane has questioned Bollywood Actor Aamir Khan’s third marriage, making a claim that it should be viewed as a ‘love jihad’ example. While making these comments, the BJP minister also urged Hindu community members to think before supporting such celebrities.
 
While talking to reporters in Shirdi, Ahilyanagar district, he said, “When celebrities take such decisions in their personal lives, Hindu society should think about it. It is my opinion. Who is the brand ambassador of love jihad? Is Aamir Khan not becoming one? Those Hindu youths who watch his movies should have considerate views before making such actors big.”
 
Rane said discussions on whether Khan’s third marriage should be seen through the prism of “love jihad” were gradually gaining ground.
 

Don’t Watch Their Movies: BJP’s Nitesh Rane

Rane’s claim is gradually gaining ground to see Khan’s third marriage through the prism of ‘love jihad’. He even stated that the Hindu community should carefully think whether to watch such people’s movies or not. He stated that people who regard these people should reassess their views. 
 
This is Aamir Khan’s third marriage. The actor tied the knot with wellness and beauty industry professional Gauri Spratt in an intimate ceremony at his Pali Hill residence in Mumbai’s Bandra on July 5. Before marrying Gauri, the actor was married to Reena Dutta from 1986 to 2002 and filmmaker Kiran Rao from 2005 to 2021.
 

Waris Pathan Reacts

Former Maharashtra Assembly member and AIMIM spokesperson Waris Pathan stated that if  Aamir is marrying three times, you can marry four as no one is stopping you. What’s your problem?
 
He also stated that, “His first and second wives, his son, daughter, and son-in-law attended the wedding. Industrialists also attended. If no one has a problem, what’s your problem? He has the ability, and he did it. If you have the ability, you should do it too.”
 
Pathan also stated that if someone is marrying as per their choice, then what is the problem in it? “He’s just calling it jihad-jihad; he must not even know the meaning of jihad. It won’t make any difference. He doesn’t even know the meaning of jihad. No one boycotts anyone. What value is his words?” Pathan added. 
 

What is Love Jihad?

Love jihad is a term used in India to describe an alleged conspiracy in which Muslim men are accused of marrying or entering relationships with non-Muslim women to convert them to Islam. The claim is highly controversial, with no conclusive evidence proving an organised campaign. Supporters view it as a concern involving forced conversions, while critics argue the term is politically motivated and can target interfaith relationships. The issue remains a major subject of debate in Indian politics, law, and society.
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Why Did Nitesh Rane Call Aamir Khan’s Marriage ‘Love Jihad’? What the Term Means

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Why Did Nitesh Rane Call Aamir Khan’s Marriage ‘Love Jihad’? What the Term Means

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