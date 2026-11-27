The prisoner suffering from cancer in the Gwalior Central Jail was unable to undergo his follow-up treatment at AIIMS Delhi since the police did not provide the security force despite 34 requests from the jail authorities within a few months. The court issued a harsh reaction against the matter, in which Gwalior SSP Dharmveer Singh was asked to stand for nearly six hours in court. He was even summoned several times by the court, but he did not come despite being summoned by the court.

Gwalior High Court takes serious note as cancer patient misses AIIMS treatment

The prisoner, identified as Narhari, is undergoing cancer treatment at AIIMS in Delhi. Following an examination on December 4, 2025, doctors had asked him to return for a follow-up appointment on March 12, 2026.

For his medical appointment, Gwalior Central Jail officials frequently sought the police to send armed or other security staff to take him from jail to Delhi. In the period from March 10, 2026, to November 3, 2026, 34 such letters were sent by Gwalior Central Jail to the Reserve Inspector asking for an escort.

But no such staff was sent by the police. Hence, Narhari could not go to AIIMS on the fixed date.

Gwalior High Court hearing puts SSP Dharmveer Singh under pressure

The failure to arrange an escort brought the matter before the High Court, which took a strict view of the negligence, considering the prisoner’s right to life and health.

During the proceedings, Gwalior SSP Dharmveer Singh reportedly remained standing in court for around six hours. The judge summoned him several times, but he did not appear when called. He was subsequently made to stand as punishment while present in court.

Gwalior High Court case leads to suspension of two police personnel

Following the incident, a preliminary investigation found that the jail administration’s repeated letters had reached the police lines but were not acted upon.

Constable Devendra Bhadoria allegedly failed to move the file forward, while Reserve Inspector Ranjit Singh Sikarwar also failed to perform his responsibilities. Their negligence resulted in the failure to arrange security personnel for Narhari’s journey to Delhi.

Taking action, SSP Dharmveer Singh suspended both Ranjit Singh Sikarwar and Devendra Bhadoria with immediate effect and attached them to the police lines.

Gwalior High Court matter triggers seven-day inquiry into police negligence

The SSP has also ordered an inquiry into the entire matter and directed officials to submit a report within seven days.

The case has raised serious questions about the coordination between the jail administration and police, particularly when a prisoner’s medical treatment requires travel outside the district. Despite 34 written requests, Narhari could not reach AIIMS for his scheduled follow-up.

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