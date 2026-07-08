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Home > Regionals News > Why Has Maharashtra Made Marathi Mandatory For Taxi, Auto Drivers To Get A Licence?

Why Has Maharashtra Made Marathi Mandatory For Taxi, Auto Drivers To Get A Licence?

Maharashtra has made a functional Marathi test mandatory for taxi and auto-rickshaw drivers, warning that those who fail after August 16 could lose their operating licences.

Marathi made mandatory for taxi and auto drivers to obtain a driving license (Image: AI-generated)
Marathi made mandatory for taxi and auto drivers to obtain a driving license (Image: AI-generated)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Wed 2026-07-08 19:53 IST

Taxi and auto-rickshaw drivers in Maharashtra will soon have to prove they can communicate in Marathi if they want to continue operating commercially. Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik announced on Wednesday that drivers who fail a functional Marathi language test by August 16 could face cancellation of their licences. The government had earlier fixed August 15 as the deadline for non-Marathi drivers to learn practical Marathi, giving them time to prepare before enforcement begins.

Addressing reporters at Vidhan Bhavan, Sarnaik said around 450 teachers have been appointed to train drivers in functional Marathi. Reportedly, while explaining the legal basis for the move, he said, “Under Rules 4, 22 and 85 of the Maharashtra Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, drivers have been given time till August 16 to learn functional Marathi. Thereafter, strict action will be taken. If a vehicle operator fails the functional Marathi test, the Regional Transport Office (RTO) has been empowered to cancel the licence to operate.”

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Marathi rule brings stricter penalties beyond monetary fines

The minister said the rules have become stricter than before. Earlier, drivers who violated the provision faced only a Rs 500 fine, but amended rules now allow authorities to cancel the operating licence of those who fail the Marathi language test.

As per reports, alongside the language rule, the government also announced that bike taxi services will officially begin from August 1. The new policy requires operators to submit a domicile certificate before they are allowed to run commercial bike taxis in Maharashtra.

Marathi policy comes as Maharashtra introduces new bike taxi rules

Sarnaik said the domicile requirement was introduced because many unauthorised operators had entered the market, creating challenges for law enforcement agencies. As per reports, he said, “Anyone seeking permission to operate a bike taxi service in Maharashtra will have to produce a domicile certificate establishing that he or she is a resident of the state. We are bringing the necessary legislative provisions for this.”

He added that people who have been living in Maharashtra for the last 15 years will be eligible to receive the badge required to operate commercial two-wheelers. The government will also collect a welfare cess of Rs 5 per vehicle per day and an additional 2 per cent levy on every fare to fund the welfare of bike taxi operators.

Marathi push also tied to state’s electric vehicle policy

The minister also accused app-based aggregators such as Ola, Uber and Rapido of deploying petrol-powered motorcycles despite being told to use electric two-wheelers. He said Maharashtra continues to promote electric vehicles and that action was initiated after some companies introduced petrol-powered bikes, particularly in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

With the Marathi language requirement set to take effect after August 16, the state is combining stricter licensing rules with a new regulatory framework for bike taxis, while continuing its push towards electric mobility.

Also Read: Madras High Court Issues Notice To CM Vijay: What Is The Case About?    

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Why Has Maharashtra Made Marathi Mandatory For Taxi, Auto Drivers To Get A Licence?

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Why Has Maharashtra Made Marathi Mandatory For Taxi, Auto Drivers To Get A Licence?
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