Why Is Chita Andolan Back In Madhya Pradesh? Displaced Tribals Sit On Pyres, Water Over Ken-Betwa Project

For families who fear losing their homes and land, the protest has taken an unusually stark form. In parts of Madhya Pradesh, displaced villagers and tribal families are lying on funeral pyres and standing in water to demand compensation and rehabilitation. The Chita Andolan, or funeral pyre protest, has returned amid rain, waterlogging and growing frustration among protesters. The latest agitation involves people affected by the Ken-Betwa Link Project, Majhgawan Dam and Runjh Dam. Protesters say they are being forced to fight for compensation and proper rehabilitation even as water levels rise around some affected settlements.

What Is the Chita Andolan?

The Chita Andolan is a symbolic protest in which villagers lie on mock funeral pyres. The message is deeply personal: protesters say losing their homes, farmland, forests and traditional livelihoods without adequate rehabilitation feels like losing their entire way of life. The agitation has also involved Jal Satyagraha, with protesters standing in water to highlight the threat faced by families living in areas affected by rising water levels.

Amit Bhatnagar, leading the Ken-Betwa link project protest (Chita andolan) arrested on Wednesday pic.twitter.com/eDooy5I7sv — Natasha Singh (@Natasha11singh) October 1, 2026

Why Has Protest Returned in Madhya Pradesh?

The latest protest follows earlier agitations and renewed complaints over compensation, land surveys and rehabilitation. Protesters allege that promises made to affected families have not been fully implemented. The government, however, disputes the broader allegation that affected families have been left without compensation. The Ministry of Jal Shakti said in August that most eligible families had received compensation and rehabilitation benefits, with some procedural matters still pending.

Activist Amit Bhatnagar Arrested

Jai Kisan Sangathan leader and activist Amit Bhatnagar, who has been associated with the agitation, was arrested along with other protesters during police action at an earlier protest site. Police and administrative officials said the action was linked to the situation at the site, while protesters alleged that force was used to break up the demonstration. For the families taking part, the dispute is not simply about money. It is about where they will live, how they will rebuild their lives and whether they will receive what they believe they were promised before their homes and land were taken for development projects.

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