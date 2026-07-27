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Home > Regionals News > Why Is Sreelekha Mitra Facing A Police Case Over PM Modi Poster At Kolkata NEET Protest? Here’s What Happened

Why Is Sreelekha Mitra Facing A Police Case Over PM Modi Poster At Kolkata NEET Protest? Here’s What Happened

Sreelekha Mitra faces a Kolkata Police case over alleged offensive caricatures of PM Narendra Modi during a July 24 NEET protest. BJP leader Keya Ghosh sought her arrest.

Sreelekha Mitra faces legal trouble
Sreelekha Mitra faces legal trouble

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Mon 2026-07-27 08:38 IST

Bengali actor Sreelekha Mitra is facing a police case in Kolkata over allegations that she displayed offensive and defamatory caricatures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a student protest on July 24. Kolkata Police registered the case at Anandapur Police Station on Sunday after BJP leader Keya Ghosh filed a complaint against the actor.

Reportedly, the protest, held from Sealdah to Dharmatala, was organised over the NEET question paper leak and demands for the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Sreelekha Mitra was among those who joined the demonstration and was allegedly photographed holding a poster featuring a derogatory image of PM Modi. Complaints have also reportedly been filed against her at police stations in several districts, including the Bidhannagar Cyber Crime Police Station.

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Sreelekha Mitra case follows complaint over PM Modi caricatures

As per reports, Kolkata Police said the complaint was received at Anandapur Police Station on July 26. “On 26th July, a complaint was received at Anandapur PS from Keya Ghosh alleging that Sreelekha Mitra displayed offensive, defamatory & derogatory caricatures of the Prime Minister of India during a public rally held on 24th July between Sealdah to Dharmatala.”

Police said the complaint led to the registration of Anandapur PS Case No. 302 dated July 26, 2026, under Sections 352, 353(2) and 356(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). An investigation has been started.

Sreelekha Mitra faces calls for arrest from BJP leader

According to reports, Ghosh said, “A complaint has been filed against actress Sreelekha Mitra for displaying a distasteful poster targeting the Prime Minister. This FIR has been lodged over the insult of the country’s Prime Minister. Sreelekha Mitra must be arrested as soon as possible.”

The complaints invoke provisions relating to provocation with intent to cause a breach of peace, public support for provocative conduct and defamation. The case has put Sreelekha Mitra under legal scrutiny following her participation in the Kolkata protest.

Sreelekha Mitra responds after allegations trigger legal action

Responding in a video statement shared on her social media page, Sreelekha Mitra said, “If you wish to arrest me, then arrest me; if you wish to send me to the gallows, then send me to the gallows. I believe there will be a movement against this as well.”

The police case comes after the July 24 rally, where protesters took to Kolkata’s streets over the NEET paper leak and demanded Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation. The investigation into the allegations against Sreelekha Mitra is now underway.

Also Read: Caught On Cam: Former TN CM Karunanidhi’s Granddaughter Seen Slapping SBI Branch Manager In Chennai     

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Why Is Sreelekha Mitra Facing A Police Case Over PM Modi Poster At Kolkata NEET Protest? Here’s What Happened
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Why Is Sreelekha Mitra Facing A Police Case Over PM Modi Poster At Kolkata NEET Protest? Here’s What Happened

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Why Is Sreelekha Mitra Facing A Police Case Over PM Modi Poster At Kolkata NEET Protest? Here’s What Happened
Why Is Sreelekha Mitra Facing A Police Case Over PM Modi Poster At Kolkata NEET Protest? Here’s What Happened
Why Is Sreelekha Mitra Facing A Police Case Over PM Modi Poster At Kolkata NEET Protest? Here’s What Happened
Why Is Sreelekha Mitra Facing A Police Case Over PM Modi Poster At Kolkata NEET Protest? Here’s What Happened

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