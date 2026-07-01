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Home > Regionals News > Why Is Tamil Nadu Govt Challenging Madras HC’s Cow Slaughter Order in Supreme Court?

Why Is Tamil Nadu Govt Challenging Madras HC’s Cow Slaughter Order in Supreme Court?

The Tamil Nadu government has approached the Supreme Court challenging the Madras High Court's blanket ban on cow slaughter, arguing that the order contradicts the Tamil Nadu Animal Preservation Act, 1958.

Tamil Nadu govt moves SC against Madras HC's cow slaughter ban (Image: AI-generated)
Tamil Nadu govt moves SC against Madras HC's cow slaughter ban (Image: AI-generated)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Wed 2026-07-01 15:04 IST

The Tamil Nadu government has moved the Supreme Court against the Madras High Court’s order imposing a blanket ban on cow slaughter across the state, arguing that the ruling goes beyond the law and contradicts existing legislation. In its appeal, the state said the High Court’s May 27 order is inconsistent with the Tamil Nadu Animal Preservation Act, 1958, which permits the slaughter of cows above 10 years of age if they are unfit for work or breeding, provided the owner obtains a certificate from the competent authority. The government maintained that the court’s direction effectively overrides a law passed by the legislature.

As per reports, the Tamil Nadu government also argued that several other laws governing animal slaughter, including the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Slaughter House) Rules, 2001, the Tamil Nadu Urban Local Bodies Act, 1998, and the Tamil Nadu Urban Local Bodies Rules, 2023, regulate how and where animals may be slaughtered but do not prohibit the practice altogether.

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Madras High Court order puts Tamil Nadu’s cow slaughter rules under spotlight

Reports say that the controversy began after a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by K Surya Prasanth, general secretary of the Hindu Makkal Katchi, came up for hearing before a bench of Justices GR Swaminathan and V Lakshminarayan on May 27, a day before Bakrid. The petitioner had only sought directions to restrict cow slaughter to designated places.

However, the High Court went beyond that request and ordered a complete ban on the slaughter of cows and calves anywhere in Tamil Nadu. While issuing the order, the court relied on a government notification stating that banning cow slaughter would improve milk production and strengthen the rural economy. It also referred to Supreme Court rulings which held that cow slaughter is not an essential religious practice associated with Bakrid.

Tamil Nadu says High Court expanded the scope of the original PIL

According to reports, in its Special Leave Petition before the Supreme Court, the Tamil Nadu government argued that the original PIL was limited to preventing cow slaughter in public places during Bakrid in Coimbatore. It said the Division Bench expanded the scope of the case and imposed what it described as an “absolute and blanket ban” on cow slaughter, including at licensed slaughterhouses, even though the petitioner had never sought such relief.

The state further argued that while the High Court’s direction restricting slaughter to designated places was legally sustainable, imposing a total ban made the judgment internally contradictory because it conflicted with the provisions of the 1958 Act.

Tamil Nadu disputes High Court’s findings on public slaughter claims

As per reports, the Tamil Nadu government has also challenged the High Court’s observation that authorities had admitted cows were being, or were likely to be, slaughtered in public places. According to the state, this finding does not match the stand taken by the police in their counter affidavit.

The government said the police had clearly informed the court that preventive measures were already in place to ensure no slaughter took place in public areas. It added that any ritual sacrifice would only be conducted inside enclosed, non-public locations. The Tamil Nadu government has now urged the Supreme Court to set aside the blanket ban, arguing that judicial directions cannot override statutory provisions enacted by the legislature.

Also Read: SC Orders Status Quo On Ethanol Allocation; Centre Says 20 Percent Blending Programme Is Still An Experiment    

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Why Is Tamil Nadu Govt Challenging Madras HC’s Cow Slaughter Order in Supreme Court?
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Why Is Tamil Nadu Govt Challenging Madras HC’s Cow Slaughter Order in Supreme Court?

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Why Is Tamil Nadu Govt Challenging Madras HC’s Cow Slaughter Order in Supreme Court?
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