Why Jauhar University Demolition Halted By Yogi Government?

In a major relief for the institution, the divisional administration has halted the demolition order against Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, located in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur. According to reports, the stay order was issued by Moradabad Divisional Commissioner Aunjaneya Kumar Singh, directing that administrative demolition actions remain suspended until further orders.

Why Was Stay Order Issued Against Jauhar University Demolition?

On July 27, Moradabad Commissioner Aunjaneya Kumar Singh issued an interim order suspending the proposed demolition of 38 university buildings accused of being constructed without approved building plans. With this order, the university will not face demolition while the legal process continues. Earlier, on July 15, the Rampur Development Authority (RDA) had ordered the demolition of 38 out of the 40 buildings on the Jauhar University campus. The order sparked criticism from students and opposition leaders, who accused the government of destroying the future of students. Youth activist Deepak Kumar (popularly known as ‘Mohammad Deepak’) also raised his voice against the order, appealing to the Yogi Adityanath-led government to consider the future of students from underprivileged backgrounds.

Jauhar University Demolition Order Sparks Political Row

Following the RDA’s initial order, opposition parties—including the Samajwadi Party (SP), Congress accused the BJP-led state government of targeting the institution out of political vendetta. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged that the government was jeopardizing the students’ academic futures and appealed to the public to support the university. The party also submitted a memorandum signed by 45 state legislators. Supporting the SP’s stance, Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee Chief Ajay Rai sought Governor Anandiben Patel’s intervention, stating that the demolition order had caused widespread anxiety among students, parents, and faculty members.

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