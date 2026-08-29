Why Kerala CM VD Satheesan Ordered The Arrest Of Congress Leader Anil Kumar

An unusual incident involving Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan has triggered controversy after Congress leader Anil Kumar, alias Chenthi Ani, was arrested for allegedly stopping the Chief Minister’s convoy in Thiruvananthapuram. An FIR has also been registered against Kumar under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). According to media reports, Satheesan was on his way to attend an event in the state capital when Kumar, along with a group of Congress supporters, allegedly stopped his convoy for a few minutes. The incident reportedly led to a heated exchange between the two.

Who Is Anil Kumar?

Anil Kumar, popularly known as Chenthi Ani, is a District Congress Committee (DCC) leader from Thiruvananthapuram. He has reportedly been active in the Congress organisation and campaigned for the party during elections. Reports suggest that Kumar and his supporters had gathered near Chenthi to organise an event marking the legacy of Sree Narayana Guru. The group reportedly wanted Satheesan to attend the function. However, the Chief Minister’s office maintained that the event was not part of his official schedule.

Why Was Kumar Arrested?

The situation reportedly escalated after Kumar stopped the Chief Minister’s convoy without prior permission. Satheesan and Kumar were seen engaging in a heated exchange before the Chief Minister returned to his vehicle and left the spot. Kumar was subsequently arrested, and a case was registered against him under BNS provisions relating to wrongful restraint, criminal intimidation and the use of force to obstruct a public servant from discharging official duties.

Local Leaders Defend Kumar

The incident has also sparked criticism from some local Congress leaders, who have backed Kumar. They claimed that Kumar did not behave disrespectfully towards Satheesan and that the group had gathered to welcome the Chief Minister rather than block his vehicle. They also said thousands of Congress workers, including women, had gathered at the spot and were left disappointed by the Chief Minister’s response.

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