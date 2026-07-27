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Home > Regionals News > Why Madras HC Rejected Vijay Government’s Move to Give Jobs to Karur Stampede Victims’ Families

Why Madras HC Rejected Vijay Government’s Move to Give Jobs to Karur Stampede Victims’ Families

The Madras High Court has cancelled the Tamil Nadu government’s decision to provide government jobs to families of Karur stampede victims, ruling that such appointments could violate constitutional principles and set a wider precedent.

Madras HC Cancels Vijay Government’s Karur Stampede Job Decision (Image: ANI, file photo)
Madras HC Cancels Vijay Government’s Karur Stampede Job Decision (Image: ANI, file photo)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Mon 2026-07-27 18:27 IST

The Madras High Court issued a statement on Monday quashing the ruling of the Vijay-headed Tamil Nadu government to give government jobs to the families of the deceased during the Karur stampede case. According to the Madras court, such decisions are a violation of Article 14 (Right to Equality) and Article 16 (Equality of Opportunity in Government Employment) of the Indian Constitution.

The two-judge bench, consisting of Justice CV Karthikeyan and Justice R Sakthivel, said that approving such appointments would only create a situation whereby “floodgates” can be opened for other cases where people will seek such employment.

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What was the Karur Stampede Case?

This particular order is linked with the stampede which took place at the TVK rally, addressed by Vijay in September last year, where a total of 41 people, including kids, lost their lives. This happened when the DMK was ruling in Tamil Nadu. According to police sources, the stampede had taken place due to Vijay’s late arrival, which had led to overcrowding of the venue. However, TVK had rejected these allegations and blamed police and former DMK minister Senthil Balaji, among other things.

Supreme Court Hands Karur Probe to CBI

The Supreme Court in October 2025 handed over the investigation to the CBI from the Special Investigation Team (SIT) at the state level, pointing out the need for a fair investigation process. There have been many investigations made on different issues surrounding the rally, such as crowd management and how Vijay arrived at that particular time.

Tamil Nadu Government’s Job Relief Move Faces Criticism

Earlier this month, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay handed over compassionate appointment orders to 32 legal heirs of the victims. The government said the appointments were part of relief and rehabilitation measures aimed at supporting families who lost their loved ones.

However, senior AIADMK leader RB Udhayakumar criticised the move, calling it a “betrayal”. He argued that lakhs of young people wait for years for government jobs through regular recruitment channels.

He also alleged that the appointments bypassed statutory procedures and said government recruitment should strictly follow Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) rules.

“Offering government jobs as compensation by flouting rules for political reasons is a wrong approach,” Udhayakumar had said, adding that this sets a shocking and wrong precedent for the state’s youth.

‘Chaos Will Reign If Action Left Unfettered’: Madras HC

The High Court said executive decisions must remain within constitutional limits.

“Exercise of executive power must be within the constitutional limits. If executive action were to be left unfettered and given free hand, chaos will reign,” the court said.

The Bench noted that families affected by several other tragedies had not received similar employment benefits. It observed that granting jobs in this case could create demands for similar treatment elsewhere. The court instead suggested skill training and entrepreneurship support for affected families.

“We wonder why the govt could not have extended training in skills and entrepreneurship for deserving members of families. The govt would be creating leaders, entrepreneurs, self-sufficient individuals in each family who can later provide employment to others. The government can bear the expense of such technical courses,” the court said.

Vijay Calls Karur Tragedy ‘Deepest Wound’

Earlier, Vijay described the Karur stampede as the most painful incident of his life. “No matter how great a height a man reaches in life, certain pains and wounds in the heart cannot be forgotten. More than anything else, the pain and wound that affected me the most is the Karur incident,” Vijay said.

Vijay also questioned the police handling of the event and announced that TVK would build a memorial in Karur for those who died.

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Why Madras HC Rejected Vijay Government’s Move to Give Jobs to Karur Stampede Victims’ Families
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Why Madras HC Rejected Vijay Government’s Move to Give Jobs to Karur Stampede Victims’ Families

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